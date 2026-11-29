An intensive care doctor describes how the deaths of six people, including his close friend Chris and a mentor who died in his own ICU, shaped his understanding of grief and loss.

An intensive care doctor has written about the relentless grief he has faced after six people close to him died in under two years, including a friend called Chris whose absence still haunts his early morning dog walks.

Memories of Late Friend Chris

On those walks he circles home along Geelong waterfront bollards and finishes at Eastern Beach. As he approaches the old wooden promenade and swimming enclosure, there is a moment when he should see his friend. There is only a space in the pre-dawn fog where Chris should appear, strolling down in T-shirt and slides. After their cold-water plunge they might talk lightly before heading back to their days, or deeply about issues on their minds.

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For the doctor, there was a recurring theme: how to absorb constant exposure to grief in his professional and personal life and stay hopeful, not feel a step apart from the normal world. How to help the people he cares about cope with the grief swirling around them. It passes quickly, this chance of him. On an ordinary summer pre-Christmas Saturday nearly two years ago, his phone rang to tell him Chris had died.

A car accident on the Great Ocean Road, as he drove from Geelong to Anglesea to spend a weekend with friends. Chris was a loved father, husband, friend, colleague, therapist, and author. Two months later, the phone rang again to tell them our friends daughter had been killed by an angry drunk driver on the streets of Perth. A young woman on the cusp of starting a new job, a family and community of close friends left bewildered and shocked.

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In May, his mentor of two decades died in the intensive care unit where he works after a sudden illness while holidaying on our coast. A loss felt by his family, friends, and a worldwide community he had helped for decades. In August, a friends husband died soon after discovering an aggressive brain tumour.

Pattern of Overwhelming Grief

Then a pause, a moment for a held breath to release, a chance of clear air. It did not last. In June this year a friend died suddenly and unexpectedly in London, his last best memory dancing joyfully with him at a wedding 12 months earlier.

Then his wifes friend, the mother of a young woman who feels like part of our family, died in another rural road accident just days from her 55th birthday. Six people, six deaths, reduced to a list. It feels careless, when each was unique, each loss consuming for those left behind. Yet they share a rhythm.

The pattern of overwhelming grief. The sudden vacuum in the first moments after the phone call. Like a science fiction movie where the cabin depressurises, sucking everything into the void. Insides violently escaping, leaving an aching, broken, emptiness.

A feeling made worse by the creeping awareness that pressure will be restored, not with clean air but with a fog of grief and memory. That it will hurt. Where the friendship with Chris started is lost to him. He slipped under his younger, noisier radar.

This quiet older man with his round gentle face tilted down to watch over glasses, a small resting smile and soft voice, he did not demand attention. He remembers when he saw what was present just beneath the surface, and a deep friendship took root. It was a school athletics track on a spring day, watching endless children who were not ours, applauded by endless adults he did not know well. Chris stood next to him and they discussed parenthood.

Chris and Psychologist Bond

As they went back and forth, he confided his fear as a worried father of rebellious teenage children, of failed parenting and poor future adult relationships. He stood with his chin tipped down, hands folded under a slight belly, listened, then reassured him the presence of an inherently loving family and household with clearly lived values was the strongest influence in our childrens life, and to trust this as a starting point. It stayed with him.

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A moment when he started to love him. There was a lot to love. The immense curiosity directed at everyone he met, revealed as delighted questions that stepped deeper, an exploration devoid of judgment. The optimistic wisdom, a blend of his vast clinical practice experience as a psychologist, tempered by his openly shared challenges with mental health issues throughout his life.

The straight-out kookiness. An enthusiastic openness to ideas that were different, leading to conversations that ranged from synchronicity to the origins of language to the clash of modern and alternate views on mental illness. He wrapped this all in unfailing, genuine, kindness. It was Chris he called as he walked the suburban streets of Geelong on cold winter nights after sitting with friends whose son had died.

Chris who helped him separate his distress for them from the distress of resurgent memories of his brothers suicide. He called him for advice as he navigated helping a friend die well of metastatic bowel cancer. His role changing from daily text messages to daily house calls, an unexpected routine as we emerged from pandemic lockdown. His friend died beautifully, surrounded by family telling stories, laughing, and crying.

Intensive Care Doctor Support

Chris listened while he talked about the intimacy and loneliness of this role. It was Chris who talked him through helping his team, when he was director of ICU and faced with caring for one of our own as they died. Advice he did not expect to need as he entered this career but have relied on repeatedly. The jarring reality of working in a large regional intensive care unit that serves his community.

Where it is always possible to come to work and discover a friend, a colleague, or the child of one of our team in one of our beds. To experience the enormous privilege and sadness of caring for them in their last days. To stand in a guard of honour with our colleagues and families as we farewell them when they die. For 15 years, whenever he called, Chris answered.

He listened, acknowledged the volume and closeness of what he was experiencing, and got down on the floor with him to pick up the pieces. He cannot talk to him now, but in the pre-dawn fog he holds on to this chance of him, and thinks of what they would talk about. That the death of people we love is unavoidable and breaks us apart.

That it takes time, and help, to pick up the pieces and put ourselves back together.