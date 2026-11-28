Nicolai Von Dellingshausen shot a 69 to lead the Australian PGA at 16 under, three shots ahead of Alex Noren, with Cameron Smith seven shots back.

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen shot a gutsy 69 to take a three-shot lead through 54 holes at the Australian PGA at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney.

The unheralded German, ranked world No.333, sits at 16 under par. He is chasing the biggest victory of his career and a potential major championship debut. In windy conditions that blew his playing partner Cameron Smith off course, Von Dellingshausen continued to upstage several big names. Among them were Smith, Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee.

Also read Cam Smith Shoots 64 at Australian PGA, One Shot Behind Leader Tom McKibbin

Ryder Cup Winner Alex Noren Climbs To Second

A Ryder Cup winner is now snapping at his heels. World No.25 Alex Noren threw his hat into the ring with a bogey-free 65 to climb to outright second at 13 under par. Noren is a 12-time DP World Tour winner and a member of Europe's 2018 Ryder Cup-winning team. He made seven birdies on day three.

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I am extremely happy about the last two days, Noren said. The Lakes varies and gives you opportunities when you have to step up. I took care of the par 5s and then you can play some of the other holes a little bit more defensively. It is a really fun course to play.

Noren and Von Dellingshausen will comprise the final group on Sunday, teeing off at 12.15pm. Two-time Australian PGA champion Scott climbed to nine under with a bogey-free 65 that included an eagle at the par-5 eighth. At seven shots behind the lead, former world No.1 Scott gave himself a green light for an aggressive final round on Sunday. I think I should, because what difference does it make?

Scott said. I am really in a fortunate position. I think I have won twice before, so it is not like I am protecting anything. I should just have a crack.

Cameron Smith Struggles In Windy Sydney Conditions

In front of large Sydney galleries cheering on Smith, the 2022 British Open winner struggled in the breeze to a two-over 74 that dropped his total to seven under. The third member of the group, Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin, missed a short birdie putt on the 17th but a solid 70 kept him within four shots of the lead.

Von Dellingshausen said he would spend the night either at his accommodation in Coogee with his wife and children, or exploring the Opera House with his mind coach to distract himself from what is at stake at the $2.5 million Australian PGA. The winner will be awarded a DP World Tour card for two years and more than $400,000 in prizemoney.

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Major Championship Bid Adds Stakes To Final Round

Another significant carrot dangling is that, for the first time, the Australian PGA champion will receive a direct invitation to the US PGA Championship next year, one of golf's four majors. Yes, winning would secure my first major, which would be a huge thing, Von Dellingshausen said. At the same time, what I want to do is after the round, just look in the mirror and say, Hey, I gave it my all and whatever happened, happened.

Von Dellingshausen would also have the rare honour of becoming the first German to have his name engraved on the Joe Kirkwood Cup in the almost 100-year history of the Australian PGA. His only DP World Tour victory to date was last year's Austrian Open. This is completely different, he said. I would say I am a more complete player now than I was in Austria.

I was playing in front of home crowds back in Austria because it was very close to Germany. I am going to be very nervous on Sunday. There is a reason to be nervous and I did a good job today to really embrace it and to manage it. This is what I worked for.

The best that I can do is just go out there, enjoy it tomorrow and hit shot by shot.