Iran war drives global inflation to 4% as Brent crude hits $117 and Saudi GDP set to contract 3.3%

Trump envoy Tom Barrack admits the war on Iran turned camp fires into forest fires as the IMF forecasts Saudi Arabia's economy will contract 3.3% and oil prices surge 50% above prewar levels.

The war on Iran launched by Donald Trump and Israel in late February has pushed worldwide inflation to 4%, driven Brent crude to $117 a barrel and forced Saudi Arabia to raise its 2026 budget deficit projection to $65.3bn.

Less than a fortnight before the midterms, the oil price stood 50% higher than prewar levels. Trump envoy to Turkey Tom Barrack admitted in Doha last week that the conflict had turned camp fires into forest fires. He likened the Middle East to a Rubik's Cube, where a single move can inadvertently affect the whole picture.

Also read JD Vance letter may offer last chance to avert fresh conflict between US and Iran

Middle East Conflict Spread Across Regions

When you adjust one thing in the region what we have seen is everything then changes, he said, describing the unintended consequences and sequential pace as unexpected. Barrack said the operation spread through Hamas, Hezbollah, six Iranian militias and the Houthis, and is now going to north Africa. So where does it stop? How much does this US intervention help or hurt? he asked.

Without breaking from Trump he answered unambiguously, noting 23 regime changes across the greater Middle East and Levant instituted by some American hand or influence, and none of them have worked. Every time we try to intervene and change the person or the regime, it seems to have been a mistake, Barrack said, pointing to Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan.

Advertisement

Never has there been a time when the world has been more interconnected than now, with conflicts in Tehran, south-west Yemen, the Donbas, Gaza and even the boulevards of Paris and Milan sharing a common thread. Interdependence makes each problem contagious, layered and difficult to resolve, leaving the world trapped inside a pressure cooker on the brink of an explosion.

Global Crisis Paralysis Without Leadership

Each night it seems the world has reached a collective rock bottom, only to wake to the sound of knocking from below. In this age of noncooperation and lawlessness, the need for one crisis to be resolved before another can be addressed leads to collective paralysis, especially in the absence of clear leadership by the world's leading power.

Indian external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said this week that the indivisibility of our existence permeates every aspect of human activity and has deepened as globalisation advanced. The fact now is that war anywhere threatens peace everywhere. American international relations expert Charles Kupchan writes in his new book that the world is experiencing deep tectonic transformations, with power rapidly diffusing and great power competition reawakening.

Kupchan adds that the digital era is eroding the social contract of the industrial era, producing massive socioeconomic disruption affecting political life inside nations and relations among them. Trump, he argues, is a symptom of a trend that is systemic and widespread. Yet it is hard not to believe the disruptive damage a capricious, vain and amoral US president can inflict has grown tenfold. World disorder meets personality disorder.

Advertisement

The Iran war remains Trump's most consequential and most mysterious mistake, its repercussions reverberating worldwide. Any US president would have had to address the Iran issue, itself a product of system failure and the inability of the multilateral system to incorporate and change Iran. But the way it was addressed is down to Trump and his psyche. Democratic candidate for senate in Michigan Abdul El-Sayed put it simply: Everybody could have told you this is a dumb idea.

Oman Mediator Highlights Missed Nuclear Deal

There was really only one person in the whole world who had a 40-year project to get us to fight this war. He's a prime minister of another government. And he finally found the dumbass who was willing to do it. The foreign minister of Oman, mediator in the February Iran-US talks, reminded an audience in Cambridge this week that an agreement on Iran's nuclear programme had been within reach before the bombing started.

The strait of Hormuz, a waterway open to commercial traffic for centuries, has become an Iranian bargaining chip. The IMF forecasts Saudi Arabia's GDP will contract 3.3%, a five percentage-point downgrade from the 1.7% growth forecast issued only in July. An analysis notes the country's Vision 2030 plan was built as a hedge against oil-price volatility, assuming open sea lanes, functioning airports and a US security umbrella. Every one of those assumptions has failed since February.