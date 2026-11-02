Asa Tribe Excluded From England Lions Tour Due To Ebola Entry Ban

Cricket star Asa Tribe is barred from the England Lions Caribbean tour after traveling to Kenya. St Kitts and Nevis imposed a strict entry ban due to the recent Ebola outbreak, preventing his participation in upcoming matches.

Cricket player Asa Tribe has been formally excluded from the England Lions squad tour of the Caribbean. The exclusion stems from a strict entry ban imposed by the St Kitts and Nevis government. This decision directly results from Tribe's recent travels to Kenya amid concerns regarding the Ebola virus outbreak.

Travel Ban Triggers Exclusion From Squad

Asa Tribe, a professional cricketer, was originally scheduled to join the England Lions team in St Kitts and Nevis. His itinerary included a visit to Kenya to represent Jersey in three List A games. He had successfully played his final match in Nairobi on 27 October before planning to travel to the Caribbean.

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However, the journey was interrupted when the government of St Kitts and Nevis enforced a new entry restriction. The ban applies to non-nationals who have visited Kenya due to the recent emergence of the deadly Ebola virus. Nine confirmed cases and two fatalities in Kenya prompted these severe travel restrictions for international visitors.

Details Of The St Kitts And Nevis Entry Rule

St Kitts and Nevis implemented a twenty-one-day non-entry rule for non-nationals. This rule specifically targets travelers who have been in Kenya and seven other African countries. The measure was designed to mitigate the risk of introducing the Ebola virus into the region.

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Asa Tribe had traveled as far as Paris using connecting flights to reach St Kitts and Nevis. He was forced to return to the United Kingdom after discovering the entry ban was in effect. The cricket board confirmed that he is currently back in the UK and remains in contact with relevant authorities regarding his status.

Jersey Representation And Future Eligibility

Despite being barred from the England Lions tour, Asa Tribe retains the right to represent his native Jersey. He is eligible to play for Jersey until he wins his first senior cap for England. This status allowed him to participate in the recent List A matches in Nairobi without conflicting with his national team prospects.

The Glamorgan opener had made significant progress toward international recognition through his performance for Jersey. The interruption in his travel plans means he cannot currently contribute to the England Lions squad in their upcoming fixtures. His exclusion highlights the strict health protocols now in place for international sporting events.

Impact On Upcoming England Lions Matches

The England Lions squad is scheduled to play two T20 matches and five 50-over games in St Kitts and Nevis. The final match of this series is set to take place on 16 November. Thomas Rew captained the team to a victory with an unbeaten fifty during a recent match.

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Given the twenty-one-day restriction, Asa Tribe is unlikely to be able to join the tour late. The board indicates that a waiver would be necessary for him to participate in the remaining seven matches. Without such an exemption, the twenty-two-year-old cricketer will miss the remainder of the Caribbean tour.