Ash Koosha's AI-Generated Film 'Dreams of Violets' Premieres at Tribeca Film Festival

Ash Koosha's breakthrough 75-minute drama about the brutal crackdown in Iran on anti-government protesters in January will premiere at the Tribeca film festival in New York. The film, called Dreams of Violets, is the first fully-AI live action feature accepted at a major film festival.

Ash Koosha , an Iranian-British director, has made a breakthrough 75-minute drama about the brutal crackdown in Iran on anti-government protesters in January, using artificial intelligence.

The film, called Dreams of Violets, will premiere at the Tribeca film festival in New York. Every image and character in the film is AI-generated, and Koosha claims that it would be impossible to make the film in the traditional way. The script was not AI-generated, but he did use the chatbot Claude to improve the language and structure his thoughts. Koosha composed the score and edited the film without the use of AI.

He plans to create characters using actual people in his next AI film project, which will allow actors to voice act and take a share in the financial gain of the film. Koosha believes that this new technology will open up new opportunities for people, especially in the face and image licensing.

However, he also acknowledges that there are some films that require a more traditional approach, such as those that require a large budget or have complex pre-production requirements. Koosha's use of AI in film-making has been met with both excitement and skepticism, and he believes that it is a matter of time before AI-generated films become more mainstream.

Dreams of Violets is a work of fiction, not a documentary, and follows a group of strangers caught up in the protests, who meet by chance in an alleyway. The film is based on journalism, video footage, and eyewitness accounts, and Koosha claims that 80% of it is a recreation of events that actually happened.

Koosha's career began in Tehran, where he played in bands and acted, and he was imprisoned for two weeks in an Iranian maximum-security prison for organising a music festival. He has also co-founded a studio, Fountain 0, to produce AI-generated films. Koosha's use of AI in film-making has been influenced by his experience with his AI singer, who wrote and performed her own music.

He believes that AI can be used to keep stories alive, especially in the case of the Iranian protests, where the internet was shut down for 72 hours, and the world saw a bloodbath. Koosha's next project will be to create characters using actual people, and he plans to license real faces. He also believes that this new technology will open up new opportunities for people, especially in the face and image licensing.

Koosha's use of AI in film-making has been met with both excitement and skepticism, and he believes that it is a matter of time before AI-generated films become more mainstream. The film is a work of fiction, not a documentary, and follows a group of strangers caught up in the protests, who meet by chance in an alleyway.

The film is based on journalism, video footage, and eyewitness accounts, and Koosha claims that 80% of it is a recreation of events that actually happened. Koosha's career began in Tehran, where he played in bands and acted, and he was imprisoned for two weeks in an Iranian maximum-security prison for organising a music festival. He has also co-founded a studio, Fountain 0, to produce AI-generated films.

Koosha's use of AI in film-making has been influenced by his experience with his AI singer, who wrote and performed her own music. He believes that AI can be used to keep stories alive, especially in the case of the Iranian protests, where the internet was shut down for 72 hours, and the world saw a bloodbath. Koosha's next project will be to create characters using actual people, and he plans to license real faces.

He also believes that this new technology will open up new opportunities for people, especially in the face and image licensing. Koosha's use of AI in film-making has been met with both excitement and skepticism, and he believes that it is a matter of time before AI-generated films become more mainstream





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AI-Generated Film Dreams Of Violets Ash Koosha Tribeca Film Festival Iranian Protests

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Film festival customer data exposed in hack of third-party ticketing platformMelbourne International Film Festival organisers are investigating the hack, which has affected about 10 per cent of the festival’s total customer database.

Read more »

Melbourne International Film Festival Data Breach Affects Over 26,000 CustomersA data breach at Melbourne International Film Festival's ticketing platform Ferve exposed personal information of over 26,700 customers. Suspicious messages, including sad face emojis and references to Miley Cyrus, were sent to victims. The festival urges caution and notifies authorities.

Read more »

Kane Parsons becomes youngest film-maker to open at No 1 in the US with BackroomsBackrooms stunned industry observers by taking $81m in its first weekend, a record for studio A24

Read more »

The Misfits: Marilyn Monroe’s final film showed her capacity for playing painfully knotty charactersWritten for Monroe by then husband Arthur Miller, the role of Roslyn is contradictory and complex. It signalled a potential new phase in her career

Read more »