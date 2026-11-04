Ashanti Discusses Beatles Record and Australian Tour Dates

Singer Ashanti reflects on her historic chart achievement equaling the Beatles and shares insights ahead of her upcoming November tour across Australia.

Ashanti has secured a unique place in music history by becoming the first artist since The Beatles to have her first three charting songs simultaneously reach the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100. This remarkable feat established her as a dominant force in the industry shortly after her debut solo single became a defining anthem for Millennials. Now 46 years old, the singer recently discussed this legacy while preparing for an upcoming performance series in Australia.

Historic Chart Achievement Equals Beatles

The milestone occurred when Ashanti's early releases dominated the US charts, creating a simultaneous presence that had not been seen since the British rock band The Beatles achieved similar dominance decades earlier. This accomplishment marked a significant moment in R&B history, proving her immediate commercial viability and widespread appeal upon entering the mainstream market. It remains one of the most notable records for a female R&B artist launching their career in the modern era.

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Personal Life and Family Dynamics

Ashanti is currently balancing her professional obligations with her role as a mother to her two-year-old son, KK, and wife to rapper Nelly. She revealed that she spends her mornings planning surprise birthday parties for her husband while managing the playful distractions of her young child during video calls. Her life involves navigating everyday indecisiveness, ranging from fashion choices like wearing low-cut or pink socks to major financial decisions and meal planning for her son.

Tour Schedule Across Australian Cities

The singer will perform live in Australia this month, supported by Sydney R&B singer Riah. Her itinerary includes stops at Perth's Riverside Theatre on November 9, Brisbane's Fortitude Music Hall on November 11, Sydney's TikTok Arena on November 13, and Melbourne's Crown Live on November 14. She expressed enthusiasm for the country, citing its positive energy, excellent weather, and high-quality seafood as key reasons for her fondness toward visiting.

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Team Loyalty and Career Philosophy

Ashanti emphasizes long-term loyalty within her professional circle, noting that her team is small and intimate. She stated that her goal is to ensure every member of her staff earns between five million and seven million dollars. Many of her collaborators have worked with her for close to twenty years, with the shortest tenure being fifteen years. She follows advice given to her by Ja, who told her to stop working if the music industry becomes akin to a stressful nine-to-five job without joy.

Reflections on Success and Future Plans

Looking back, Ashanti recalls realizing her massive success during a signing event in Manhattan where police had to erect barricades due to the overwhelming crowd size. She considers herself fortunate to have avoided regrets, viewing past decisions as learning experiences rather than failures. For her next major celebration, she hopes to spend New Year's Eve in the Caribbean with temperatures between 85 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit, enjoying clear waters and powdery sand with family and friends.