Ashleigh Gardner Century Powers Sixers Past Hurricanes in WBBL

Ashleigh Gardner scores 124 as Sydney Sixers beat Hobart Hurricanes by 87 runs in WBBL. Meanwhile, Sydney Thunder chase down 179 to beat Brisbane Heat.

Sydney Sixers captain Ashleigh Gardner delivered a masterclass in power-hitting during the Women's Big Bash League match against the Hobart Hurricanes. The encounter took place on Sunday night and ended with a decisive 87-run victory for the Sixers, driven entirely by Gardner's explosive batting performance.

Gardner Records Historic Inning

Gardner scored 124 runs from just 60 balls, a knock that ranks as the fourth highest individual score in WBBL history. This achievement marked her second massive century in the competition, occurring nine years after her first. The innings included ten fours and nine sixes, which was the fourth most sixes in a single WBBL innings.

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When Gardner arrived at the crease, the Sixers were in deep trouble at 3 for 6 after 2.3 overs. She then formed a crucial fourth-wicket partnership with England international Alice Capsey, who remained not out on 54 from 40 balls. Their stand of 176 runs was the second-highest partnership in WBBL history, surpassed only by Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy's 199 in 2019.

Thunder Complete Record Chase

In another major result, the Sydney Thunder ended Brisbane Heat's winless streak with a record-breaking run chase at Drummoyne Oval. The Thunder successfully pursued a target of 179, a total that was previously the highest ever score at that venue. The victory extended the Heat's winless run to over 702 days and 12 consecutive matches.

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Former England captain Heather Knight led the charge for the Thunder with an unbeaten 54 from 29 balls. The chase was level at the halfway point, but Knight accelerated in the 11th over. She hit her first six of the innings in the 14th over off the first ball, shifting momentum decisively in favor of the Thunder who finished 4 for 180 with 20 balls remaining.

Knight shared a 63-run partnership with Anika Learoyd, who contributed 37 from 28 balls. Although the partnership broke in the 13th over, leaving the Heat at 5 for 178, the Thunder's momentum continued. Laura Harris arrived and scored 35 from just 16 balls, hitting three consecutive fours to seal the victory.

Harris Shines Despite Illness

Earlier in the Heat's innings, captain Phoebe Litchfield scored 41 from 19 balls before being dismissed. The Heat's total was built on significant contributions from Grace Harris and Georgia Redmayne. Harris scored 58 from 37 balls, while Redmayne added 57 from 44 balls to set a formidable target.

Grace Harris played through the effects of illness to find her rhythm at Drummoyne Oval. Her half-century came off 32 balls and included seven fours and two sixes. This performance ended a drought of short-format half-centuries since early August and helped her pass 3,000 career WBBL runs.

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The Sixers and Thunder results highlight the high-scoring nature of the current WBBL season. Gardner's 124 and Knight's 54 stand out as the defining performances of the round, reshaping the standings for both teams involved in these pivotal matches.