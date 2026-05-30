Ashley Klein to Retain Position as Referee for State of Origin Game Two

NRL referee Ashley Klein is set to retain his position as referee for game two of the State of Origin series after sending off Maroons fullback Kalyn Ponga during game one. The NRL has given Klein their full backing behind the decision, stating that player safety is extremely important and the game will make no apology for taking strong action on foul play.

Ashley Klein is set to retain his position as referee for game two of the State of Origin series after sending off Maroons fullback Kalyn Ponga during game one on Wednesday night.

Queensland fans had been pushing for Klein to be demoted after his decision to send off Ponga, who was charged with a grade 2 shoulder charge and fined 23 per cent of his match fee with an early guilty plea. However, the NRL has given Klein their full backing behind the decision, stating that player safety is extremely important and the game will make no apology for taking strong action on foul play.

The NRL GM of Football, Graham Annesley, said that the incident involved clear and forceful shoulder-to-head and head to head contact with no mitigating factors. Klein will only need to avoid a howler or major controversy over the next two rounds of the NRL to miss out on officiating the spectacle set for June 17 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The NRL has supported Klein's decision, and it appears that he will continue in his role as referee for game two. The change in State of Origin charges a few years ago meant that Ponga would have faced a one-match ban if he was charged with the same grading in the NRL. Despite the controversy surrounding the decision, Klein's position as referee remains unchanged for the time being.

The focus now shifts to game two, where Klein will be expected to maintain a high level of performance to avoid any further controversy. The Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the spectacle on June 17, and Klein will be under close scrutiny to ensure that he makes the right calls on the field. The NRL has shown its support for Klein, and it remains to be seen how he will perform in the upcoming game.

With the pressure mounting, Klein will need to stay focused and make the right decisions to avoid any further controversy. The game is set to be an exciting one, with both teams looking to make a strong impression on the field. The Melbourne Cricket Ground will be packed with fans, all eager to see their team take on the opposition. The stage is set for an epic battle, and Klein will be at the center of it all.

With the NRL's full backing, Klein is expected to make the right calls and avoid any further controversy. The game will be a test of his skills and experience, and he will need to rise to the challenge to prove himself as a top-notch referee. The focus now shifts to game two, where Klein will be expected to maintain a high level of performance to avoid any further controversy.

The NRL has shown its support for Klein, and it remains to be seen how he will perform in the upcoming game. With the pressure mounting, Klein will need to stay focused and make the right decisions to avoid any further controversy. The game is set to be an exciting one, with both teams looking to make a strong impression on the field.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground will be packed with fans, all eager to see their team take on the opposition. The stage is set for an epic battle, and Klein will be at the center of it all. With the NRL's full backing, Klein is expected to make the right calls and avoid any further controversy.

The game will be a test of his skills and experience, and he will need to rise to the challenge to prove himself as a top-notch referee





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