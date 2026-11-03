Asian Cup postponed to 2027 leaving Socceroos coach Popovic's future uncertain

The Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia has been postponed until December 2027 due to Middle East tensions, throwing Socceroos coach Tony Popovic's contract and Australia's tournament preparations into doubt.

The Asian Cup has been officially postponed until December 2027 due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. The Asian Football Confederation confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the tournament, originally scheduled to kick off in Riyadh on January 7, would be pushed back to December 23, 2027.

The decision was forced by the escalating conflict between Saudi Arabia and Houthi forces in Yemen, as well as the prospect of a wider war across the Middle East. The AFC said the postponement was necessary in the interest of all participating teams, officials, spectators and other stakeholders. The announcement came well ahead of the late November timeframe hinted at by the AFC. With Houthi attacks continuing across Saudi Arabia, it felt inevitable the tournament would be deferred.

Also read Asian Cup postponed to December 2027 due to Middle East security concerns

The decision was taken in light of the current exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region, including substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions, the AFC said in a statement. The implications for the Socceroos are huge. Australia loomed as a strong chance of winning their first Asian Cup since 2015 and were considered a continental heavyweight by their peers.

They were coming off a World Cup in which they were one of only two Asian sides to progress to the knockout stages. Japan would have been considered favourites, despite having been underachievers since winning in 2011, but Australia had reason for optimism. Popovic was due to name his squad on Friday for friendlies later this month against Qatar and Jordan, the two finalists from the last Asian Cup.

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Popovic Contract And Coaching Future

Those matches were to be the national team's final fixtures before the tournament. The specific reason they were arranged no longer exists, but barring further deterioration in the Middle East, sources close to Football Australia still expect the coming friendlies on November 13 and 17 to take place. The most immediate question thrown up by the delay is what it means for Popovic. The November window is now ostensibly the 53-year-old's last as Socceroos coach.

The contract extension he signed ahead of the World Cup, which was supposed to take him through this tournament, concludes on a definitive date rather than a nebulous post-Asian Cup marker. He will now need to come to an agreement on a new contract with FA to coach at an Asian Cup, whether another short-term extension or one that keeps him in place for the full four-year cycle including the 2030 World Cup in Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

Popovic and Football Australia face a challenge neither would have expected when they hammered out, at the coach's insistence, a deal that only took him through to the end of the continental showpiece. It is almost certain Popovic would be able to extend if he wants, given the federation offered him that longer-term deal and executives such as Heather Garriock and Martin Kugeler have never been anything but effusive in their praise.

But as a football-obsessed workhorse, it is entirely possible he would have ambitions to return to the grind of club football. His stock is high after leading the Socceroos to the World Cup's knockout stages, further bolstered by a window where his side performed well against Brazil and he drew praise from Carlo Ancelotti. I am very comfortable with the decision that has been made.

If I leave a week later, I will still be comfortable with that, Popovic said in September. It remains to be seen what Popovic and FA's intentions are, while the federation is yet to begin sounding out possible replacements in the event he chooses not to stay on. A similar scenario confronts Graham Arnold with Iraq, who were drawn with Australia in Group D alongside Tajikistan and Singapore.

Potential Socceroos Coach Successors

Arnold's contract with Iraq was also set to expire after the Asian Cup. Japan have already signalled that Hajime Moriyasu will be replaced by Go Oiwa. Kevin Muscat has always appeared to be an obvious successor for the Socceroos, especially given he will be a free agent after the imminent conclusion of the Chinese Super League.

His contract with Shanghai Port runs out at the end of the year, and though he has long been regarded as a future Socceroos coach by FA, the opportunity to secure his services may be gone by then. If Popovic does opt to depart, Muscat should be offered the job. But would he or another preferred candidate be willing to wait a year, especially with World Cup qualification still beginning in September?

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The tournament may benefit from a 12-month delay, as it will feel less like a post-World Cup afterthought. The postponement could also allow the Socceroos to further evolve and become even better by Christmas next year. Another 11 months means further development, both for the Socceroos as a collective and for individuals such as Nestory Irankunda, Paul Okon-Engstler, Alessandro Circati and Lucas Herrington.

Following their recent high-profile moves to some of Europe's biggest clubs and leagues, that progression could be significant. It also allows for injured players such as Jordy Bos, Mohamed Toure and Lewis Miller time to recover, while other youngsters yet to establish themselves get more time to impress. Even with fitness concerns hovering over Toure and Bos, the talent and momentum was there for the Socceroos to win a second Asian crown.

They would have been building on an October window in which they twice met Brazil and a pair of ideal preparatory games against Qatar and Jordan in November. The hope is that more injuries do not strike and that veterans such as Jackson Irvine and Aziz Behich maintain their current form.

PFA Legal Action Against Football Australia

Meanwhile, Australia's player union is taking Football Australia to court over a disagreement regarding the national teams' collective bargaining agreement. Professional Footballers Australia has launched legal action in the NSW Supreme Court to pursue a sum of money they believe is owed to Socceroos and Matildas players. The current CBA, signed in 2023 and running out next September, entitles players to a certain proportion of revenues raised by the national teams.

The agreement is complex and leaves room for interpretation on either side. Football Australia is aware of a procedural application filed by PFA in the NSW Supreme Court, an FA spokesperson said. The application does not involve any substantive dispute between FA and PFA before the Supreme Court. Rather, it relates to the issuing of a subpoena to a third party in connection with a separate matter currently being conducted before the National Dispute Resolution Chamber.

The Supreme Court's role is limited to the subpoena process, and its involvement ends once that process is complete. As the NDRC matter is ongoing and subject to confidentiality obligations, Football Australia will not comment further. The development foreshadows an ugly fight between the union and the cash-strapped federation regarding the next CBA. FA executives believe the current arrangement is unsustainable and cedes too much ground to the players.

Just like seemingly everything else in Australian football, the postponement of the Asian Cup presents as both a potential opportunity and a curse. The delay also throws into doubt the prospect of the Socceroos facing off against former coach Graham Arnold's Iraq. Does Football Australia risk being left to scramble come 2028 if they do not play their cards right?