Asian Stocks Tumble as Middle East Tensions Escalate, Impacting Global Markets

Asian stock markets experienced sharp declines following a significant exchange of fire between Iran and the United States, marking the most intense confrontation since a ceasefire in April. The conflict triggered retaliatory strikes from Iran targeting several Gulf nations, raising concerns about regional stability. Japan's Nikkei fell 2%, while South Korea's Kospi dropped approximately 6% despite a strong annual gain. European markets indicated a muted opening. Meanwhile, oil prices saw a slight dip, with Brent crude down 0.2% to $91.28 per barrel, as investors weighed escalation risks against existing supply dynamics. The episode highlights the delicate balance between geopolitical tensions and market sentiment, with analysts noting swings between AI-driven optimism and tech crash fears. Separately, Chinese factory gate inflation accelerated to a four-year high due to energy price pressures from the Middle East conflict, though monthly momentum slowed, reflecting a reassessment of escalation risks and China's relative insulation from global inflation pass-through. In the United States, key inflation data is anticipated, with forecasts pointing to a rise in CPI that could pressure the Federal Reserve. Additionally, the Bank of Japan governor's hospitalization added a layer of uncertainty to central bank policy. Corporate developments included a UK pub and hotel chain reporting strong performance ahead of the World Cup, and rising AI-related debt issuance by big tech companies.

Asian stock markets have fallen sharply after Iran and the US exchanged their biggest round of fire since a ceasefire was agreed in April. The attacks triggered a wave of retaliatory strikes from Iran on Wednesday morning, with Tehran saying it had targeted Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

Japan's Nikkei index dropped 2%, while the tech-heavy South Korean Kospi slumped by about 6% - although it is still up by more than 70% in the year to date. European stock markets also look like they are poised for a muted start at the open today: futures for the continent's major indices indicate minimal movement.

The market reaction suggests that while investors are preoccupied with the conflict in the Middle East, markets are also swinging between 1999-style AI exuberance and 2000-type tech crash fears. On the former, Brent briefly fell below $90 for the first time since April 17th yesterday before partially rebounding after Trump vowed retaliation following Iran shooting down a US helicopter. On the latter, the Philly Semiconductor Index fell by as much as -8.62% intra-day before recovering to -1.93% by the close.

Elsewhere this morning, new figures out of China show its factory gate prices rose at the fastest rate in four years, amid a sharp rise in energy prices triggered by the war in Iran. Reflation is expected to continue in the near term due to the lasting impact of the war in Iran on imported energy costs, and of course the fading drag from negative carry-over effect from last year, which most people forget.

While oil and gas futures markets are no longer pricing in a further escalation in the Middle East, uncertainty surrounding the peace talks and the effective reopening of the strait of Hormuz appears likely to linger in the near term. Despite the acceleration in the annual rate, monthly momentum slowed noticeably, to just 0.5% month-on-month from 1.7% a month ago. This probably reflects two things.

First, global energy markets are no longer expecting a broadening of the conflict as before, with a $150 per barrel scenario now looking increasingly unlikely, and prices have already fallen back from their highs. Second, China is relatively immune from an inflation pass-through point of view, with subdued domestic demand making it more difficult for producers to raise factory gate prices.

Traders are now focusing on US inflation data due later today, with economists expecting both core and headline inflation to tick up. Consensus is for headline CPI inflation to reach 4.2%, which would be the highest it's been since April 2023, and following on from strong jobs data would put more pressure on the Fed to think about raising interest rates.

The US central bank is stuck between a rock and a hard place, with the President likely to take a dim view of rate rises, but higher oil prices are steadily pushing up prices across the economy. In currency and commodity markets, oil prices have actually fallen a bit this morning, with Brent crude - the international benchmark - down 0.2% to $91.28 a barrel despite the US and Iran exchanging fire overnight.

That's towards the lower end of where oil prices have been since the war in Iran started. In Japan, the Bank of Japan announced that Governor Kazuo Ueda has been hospitalised for medical treatment and will miss the next policy meeting on 15 June; he is expected to remain in hospital for about two weeks and work remotely, attending the July meeting instead.

In corporate news, a UK pub and hotel chain reported it is garden-ready for the summer season and the World Cup, with strong advanced bookings for the tournament and staycation demand, particularly in the Cotswolds, sending its shares up about 7% after revenue and profit exceeded expectations. Meanwhile, big tech companies are increasingly taking out more debt to fund their huge investment needs, with AI-related debt issuance standing at almost $236 billion as of the end of May - four times higher than the same point last year, according to a US bank report.

The Philly Semiconductor Index's volatile session, swinging between an 8.6% drop and a near full recovery, encapsulated the market's nervous tension between AI optimism and tech sector valuation concerns





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Asian Stocks Iran Conflict US-Iran Tensions Oil Prices Inflation China Factory Prices European Markets US CPI Bank Of Japan AI Debt World Cup Tech Stocks

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