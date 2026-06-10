ASIC Bans Advertising Multiple Super Funds During Job Onboarding from July

Australia's corporate regulator, ASIC, is implementing a near-total ban on advertising competing superannuation funds to new employees during the onboarding process, starting July 1, 2024. The rule change aims to prevent uninformed decisions and duplicate super accounts by limiting displayed options to an employee's existing fund, the employer's default, or select high-performing products with no advertising ties. ASIC will adopt a balanced enforcement approach for the first 12 months.

Australia's corporate regulator, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ( ASIC ), has announced significant changes to the advertising of superannuation funds during the employee onboarding process, with the new rules set to take effect on July 1, 2024.

The core of the reform is a near-total ban on advertising multiple superannuation products to new employees when they are completing their employment paperwork. Currently, many onboarding platforms display a variety of competing super funds, often in prioritized positions due to commercial deals between the platform operators and large super funds. This practice has been widely criticized for contributing to uninformed decisions and the creation of multiple, unintended super accounts for individuals.

The new restrictions aim to simplify choices and help employees make more informed, balanced decisions about their retirement savings by reducing overwhelming or biased options at a critical moment. Under the new regulatory framework, advertising during the onboarding process will be severely limited. Permitted advertisements are restricted to three specific categories: the employer's default super fund, the employee's existing 'stapled' super fund (one they already have and have nominated), and certain MySuper products that meet a strict set of criteria.

Any advertised MySuper product must have successfully passed the government's Annual Superannuation Performance Test and, crucially, must have no affiliation with the entity doing the advertising-be it the employer or the onboarding platform provider. This latter condition is designed to eliminate conflicts of interest and ensure that only products selected on their merit, rather than through commercial arrangements, are presented.

The focus is on steering employees toward their existing fund or a rigorously vetted, high-performing option, thereby reducing the noise of competing marketing messages. ASIC has acknowledged that implementation will require adjustments from businesses, particularly those operating onboarding platforms.

Consequently, the regulator has adopted a transitional, enforcement approach. For a period of 12 months from the July 1 start date, ASIC will take a "balanced approach" to enforcing the advertising ban, allowing entities time to build the necessary systems and processes to comply fully with the new requirements. This measured strategy provides a practical runway for compliance while signaling the regulator's firm intent to eliminate the problematic advertising practices of the past.

The ban is specific to the onboarding context and does not extend to general advertising of super funds to the public through other media channels. The policy change has precedent in legislation passed by Parliament last year. Industry stakeholders, including the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA), have expressed support. ASFA CEO Mary Delahunty emphasized that the job onboarding period is a key moment when many people first engage with their superannuation.

The reforms are seen as a way to leverage that moment constructively by presenting clear, comparable information, helping individuals select the best fund for their age, stage of life, and personal needs. The overarching goal, as framed by supporters, is to bolster the principles of choice and competition based on performance and member outcomes, while strengthening the superannuation system's shift toward delivering better, more consistent results for members across the board.





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ASIC Superannuation Advertising Ban Onboarding Mysuper Performance Test Stapled Fund Default Fund Australian Securities And Investments Commissi Retirement Savings Consumer Protection

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