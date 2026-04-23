ASIC Cracks Down on Finfluencers, Issues Warning Notices

Australia's financial regulator, ASIC, is taking action against financial influencers ('finfluencers') suspected of providing unlicensed and misleading financial advice. The crackdown includes warning notices to four influencers and a review of 15 others operating under AFS licenses.

Australia's corporate regulator, the Australian Securities and Investment s Commission ( ASIC ), has launched a significant crackdown on 'finfluencers' – individuals who provide financial commentary and advice on social media platforms.

This action involves the issuance of formal warning notices to four influencers suspected of providing unlicensed financial advice, specifically concerning misleading claims of guaranteed returns on investments. The regulator is also undertaking a comprehensive review of the Australian Financial Services (AFS) licensees responsible for supervising a further 15 finfluencers, highlighting a broader concern about the potential for unlawful financial advice disseminated through social media channels.

This initiative coincides with the second Global Week of Action Against Unlawful Finfluencers, a collaborative effort involving 17 international regulatory bodies, demonstrating a global commitment to protecting investors from potentially harmful financial guidance. The core issue ASIC is addressing is the provision of financial advice without the necessary licensing and oversight. Australian law mandates that individuals offering financial advice must be appropriately licensed, ensuring they meet certain standards of competence, ethical conduct, and professional responsibility.

The warning notices issued to the four influencers explicitly state that their activities may be in violation of Australian financial services laws, potentially leading to substantial penalties, including fines and imprisonment of up to five years. ASIC’s communication emphasizes the importance of these influencers seeking independent legal counsel to understand their obligations and the potential ramifications of their actions.

Crucially, the regulator is not solely focusing on the influencers themselves but also on the AFS licensees who are legally responsible for the conduct of their authorized representatives. This means that licensees can face consequences for failing to adequately supervise the advice provided by the finfluencers operating under their licenses. The previous action taken by ASIC in February, cancelling the AFS license of a company for inadequate supervision, underscores this point.

The regulator is actively monitoring social media platforms and relying on reports from the public to identify potential breaches of the law, demonstrating a proactive approach to enforcement. This crackdown reflects a growing concern about the influence of social media on financial decision-making, particularly among younger and less financially literate individuals. Finfluencers often leverage their personality and perceived expertise to build trust with their audience, sometimes promoting investment opportunities with promises of quick and easy profits.

ASIC Commissioner Alan Kirkland has highlighted the dangers of this approach, noting that finfluencers frequently emphasize the allure of a lavish lifestyle and create a sense of urgency to encourage immediate investment. The regulator is particularly concerned about the lack of transparency and the potential for misleading or deceptive conduct, as well as the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for financial advice without proper validation.

Experts suggest that increased financial literacy and the potential establishment of a list of 'accredited' influencers could be key strategies to mitigate the risks associated with finfluencer activity. The 2022 ASIC guidelines were a turning point, leading some influencers to cease operations or obtain licenses. Ultimately, the message is clear: financial advice should be approached with caution, and individuals should treat information from social media sources with the same skepticism they would apply to unsolicited advice from any other source.

As Angel Zhong from RMIT University aptly stated, 'There is never a free lunch.





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