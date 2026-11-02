ASIC Finds Super Funds Poor at Handling Complaints Amid $3.4 Trillion Industry Stress

ASIC report reveals super funds failing to analyze complaints data, delaying death benefits and worsening member harm in the $3.4 trillion industry.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has identified significant deficiencies in how superannuation funds manage member complaints. This finding emerges at a pivotal moment for the nation's $3.4 trillion retirement savings industry. Millions of Australians are currently transitioning from the accumulation phase to withdrawing their retirement income. During this critical period, various operational issues have begun to pile up, causing distress for members and their families.

Systemic Failures in Complaint Analysis

Commissioner Simone Constant emphasized that super funds must treat complaints as warning signs, similar to a canary in a coal mine. Instead, many institutions are ignoring these critical indicators of deeper systemic problems. Commissioner Constant stated that the superannuation sector is too important for there to be failures in member services and complaint resolution at this stage. The regulator's report, released on Monday, highlighted that better handling of complaints could have prevented harm to members and their dependents.

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The regulator conducted a comprehensive review of all forty-five superannuation trustees. The investigation revealed that a quarter of these trustees were not regularly analyzing their complaints data. This failure to identify systemic issues is particularly concerning given the broader context of industry performance. Despite a forty-three percent year-on-year increase in complaints lodged with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority, many funds remain unresponsive to these trends.

Death Benefits and Insurance Payment Delays

One of the most damaging examples of poor complaints handling involves the timely payment of death benefits. Families of deceased customers have suffered due to widespread delays in trustees paying out remaining super balances. Insurance payments intended for family members have also been held up, causing financial and emotional hardship. The regulator noted that these delays represent a failure to act on early warning signs that complaints data should have provided.

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These delays have prompted a regulatory crackdown on the industry. The regulator has been actively addressing the systemic issues that lead to such significant backlogs. The focus remains on ensuring that trustees fulfill their obligations to pay out benefits promptly. The report underscores that when complaints are ignored, the consequences for vulnerable families can be severe and long-lasting.

Industry-Wide Cultural Concerns

The issue extends beyond individual errors to a broader, industry-wide cultural problem. Commissioner Constant declined to single out specific funds but noted that some detected zero systemic issues despite evidence to the contrary. In some cases, AFCA identified complaints at twice the rate of what the industry itself acknowledged. This discrepancy suggests a lack of genuine engagement with the data generated by member interactions.

Although complaints growth flattened for a period after the death benefit issues were first identified, the regulator has observed a rise once again. This resurgence has raised serious concerns about customer culture, complaints culture, and risk culture across the sector. When several funds attribute more than half of their root causes to the customers, they are essentially blaming the victim. This approach indicates a failure to use processes and data to understand what is really happening with members.

Response from Industry Leadership

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia has acknowledged the regulator's findings. The peak body stated that the industry heard the message loud and clear that trustees needed to improve. Chief Executive Mary Delahunty confirmed that there are clear areas requiring improvement within the sector. The association pledged to use the information collected by ASIC to act quickly.

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Delahunty emphasized that the sector will utilize the recommendations to better use complaints as a tool for improvement. The goal is to enhance how the industry looks after members during their retirement years. By adopting a more proactive stance on complaints, funds hope to rebuild trust and ensure better outcomes. The industry now faces the challenge of transforming its internal processes to meet regulatory expectations and member needs effectively.