ASIC Names KPMG Partners in Formal Probe Over Whistleblower Scandal

ASIC has identified Eileen Hoggett and Paul Rogers as targets of a formal investigation into KPMG's mishandling of whistleblower allegations. The regulator maintains active contracts with KPMG despite the probe, drawing political criticism and prompting federal review of government contracts with the firm.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has officially confirmed two KPMG partners as targets of its formal investigation into the auditing scandal. During a Senate estimates hearing on Friday, ASIC chair Sarah Court disclosed that the regulator is investigating former chief operating officer Eileen Hoggett and audit partner Paul Rogers.

Court stated that while only two registered company auditors are currently under formal investigation, preliminary inquiries are underway into other individuals connected to the case. The scandal emerged after a whistleblower revealed that KPMG auditors had misused confidential client documents, prompting an internal review and subsequent admission by KPMG that it mishandled the allegations. KPMG chair Martin Sheppard issued an apology last week, acknowledging that the firm's response fell short of expectations.

ASIC began initial inquiries in April and escalated them to a formal investigation this week. The watchdog has maintained significant interaction with KPMG at the highest levels. Separately, ASIC CEO Scott Gregson revealed that the regulator still holds eight active contracts with KPMG, valued at approximately $3 million, despite the ongoing investigation. This revelation drew criticism from Greens senator Barbara Pocock, who questioned the appropriateness of maintaining business ties with a firm under scrutiny.

Gregson defended the contracts, stating they were procured independently and followed proper procedures. He also noted that ASIC has sought assurances from KPMG that individuals involved in the misconduct are not engaged in the contracted work. The controversy has sparked broader scrutiny of KPMG's government contracts. Assistant Treasurer Daniel Mulino indicated that the federal government would review all KPMG contracts, and that Treasury is considering strengthening whistleblower protections in light of the incident.

Mulino highlighted a recent discussion paper on whistleblower arrangements, with stakeholder feedback due by the end of July. The Reserve Bank and the Australian Tax Office have already suspended or reviewed their contracts with KPMG. ASIC's investigation continues, with the corporate watchdog facing pressure to demonstrate accountability and transparency in its regulatory oversight of the Big Four accounting firm





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ASIC KPMG Whistleblower Audit Scandal Regulatory Investigation

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