Australia's corporate regulator has identified 35 allegations of serious misconduct after reviewing internal complaints at KPMG, EY, Deloitte and PwC. Other complaints have been referred to professional bodies and KPMG faces ongoing fallout including 230 job cuts.

Australia's corporate regulator is investigating 35 allegations of serious misconduct following a probe of the country's four largest audit firms. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission said the complaints involve potential statutory audit conduct issues or misuse of audit client information.

ASIC uncovered 558 audit-related complaints after using its compulsory information gathering powers to access internal complaints at KPMG, EY, Deloitte and PwC. The review covered the three years from July 2023. The surveillance was launched in response to the KPMG scandal this year. A whistleblower alleged senior partners misused confidential client information to win new audit business.

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Some allegations have now been substantiated. Senior KPMG executives have been forced to resign and hundreds of jobs have been slashed as lucrative clients like Macquarie Group walked away. ASIC did not say whether the latest complaints related to all four firms. ASIC Commissioner Kate O'Rourke highlighted the seriousness of the findings.

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She said the four firms audit more than 94 per cent of Australia's listed companies by market valuation and 85 per cent of registrable superannuation entities. Auditors are gatekeepers to Australia's financial markets, she said. Investors, businesses and superannuation members rely on them to scrutinise financial information with independence, integrity and professional scepticism.

O'Rourke said issues identified from the internal complaints include directions to not escalate audit concerns, failure to escalate material audit issues, breaches of confidentiality and victimisation of employees who reported issues. Internal complaints can provide valuable intelligence regarding deficiencies with how statutory audits are conducted, O'Rourke said. Audit firms should carefully and thoroughly interrogate complaints to identify and address these issues. The most common serious allegations involved work being falsified or documented incorrectly.

Staff were accused of using misleading documentation as evidence and recording details without verifying them. Some allegedly claimed tests were completed when they never occurred. Bullying, sexual harassment and sending sensitive information to personal email accounts accounted for the other 523 audit-related complaints. Most of these fell outside ASIC's regulatory powers.

Complaints Referred to Professional Regulators

Some allegations have been referred to other regulators, including Chartered Accountants ANZ, CPA Australia and the Tax Practitioners Board. These referrals relate to possible breaches of professional and ethical standards. ASIC said it has already released information in relation to a number of individuals. It is continuing to engage with these other regulators around additional matters of potential interest.

ASIC said only one complaint had its investigation reopened. Some allegations were formally investigated and substantiated, with firms sacking or replacing staff, redoing audits and issuing warnings. But ASIC warned firms did not seem to have checked whether issues found in one audit had recurred in others. Reviews were typically led by human resources teams and sometimes focused on bullying or workload problems while ignoring audit-related issues.

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Other complainants alleged they faced retaliation for speaking up. Firms in some cases dismissed credible complaints over a lack of documentary evidence. ASIC said the big four attempted to limit its access to information about the complaints. The firms took a protracted and legalistic approach, the regulator said.

The majority of firms responded by withholding or redacting documents, making extensive legal professional privilege claims, missing required deadlines, and prioritising their own internal investigations, the report read. ASIC noted there are no regulatory provisions directly governing how audit firms handle internal complaints. It said it did not investigate every complaint in detail or reach findings about every person mentioned. Several matters have been referred as part of existing investigations into KPMG about misstatements in transparency reporting.

Firms Face Scrutiny Over Whistleblower Reporting

This relates to alleged failure to report internal whistleblower complaints. KPMG said it was committed to audit quality and was considering how ASIC's report could help as it worked to improve its management of complaints and protection of whistleblowers. PwC, which faced its own tax leaks scandal in 2023, said it was continuously improving its processes and supported stronger surveillance. KPMG had attempted to limit parliament's access to its whistleblower investigations until chairman Martin Sheppard backflipped under pressure.

Sheppard resigned days later. The federal government blacklisted KPMG from its contracts until at least March. A report for the department of finance estimated the firm has lost 31 million dollars worth of contracts. Just last week, KPMG said it is cutting 230 jobs as the fallout continues.

The job cuts are mostly in its consulting division, with smaller cuts in supporting areas and the team advising on corporate deals. We must align our business with client demand, said recently appointed chief executive John Sams. This is a necessary step towards renewing and rebuilding our firm. ASIC said its work is ongoing and it will communicate the outcomes of any further regulatory action.