ASIC Launches Formal Investigation into Bathla Group Collapse and Private Credit Risks

ASIC has launched a formal investigation into the collapsed Bathla Group and warned about risks in the private credit sector, including high adviser allocations and poor disclosure.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission ( ASIC) has launched a formal investigation into the conduct of the affairs of the collapsed Bathla Group, a sprawling property empire comprising more than 500 companies.

ASIC commissioner Simone Constant confirmed the investigation. The regulator has not disclosed the specific conduct under investigation. Bathla entered voluntary administration on August 25 owing creditors at least $3.4 billion. The collapse has left the future of more than 200 projects in doubt, including roughly 2,000 homes under construction and another 13,000 in its development pipeline.

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Administrators Pursue Asset Sales

Construction has ceased across the group's projects. Administrators Teneo are pursuing the orderly sale of undeveloped land and other assets. Private lenders have been moving to seize control of Bathla properties used as security for their loans. The NSW Supreme Court has granted administrators until September next year to convene the second meeting of creditors, giving them more time to investigate the group's complex financial affairs.

ASIC has spent months examining Bathla's borrowing arrangements and the role of private lenders in its collapse, including how billions of dollars were raised and whether retail investors have been exposed to losses. Constant said the Bathla collapse, in which the company's labyrinthine corporate group had taken money from 42 different lenders that many were unlikely to get back, showed the risks for the sector.

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She described it as a case study of how risk is only growing in the private credit sector. The only solution, she said, was changing and lifting standards comprehensively. She also confirmed ASIC is making inquiries in relation to private lenders but has not commenced any formal investigation into them at this stage. ASIC has been examining Bathla for several months, including whether any misconduct occurred.

Regulator Traces Borrowing Arrangements

Before Senate estimates last month, ASIC chair Sarah Court said the regulator was working closely with administrators to trace the loans to Bathla across its more than 500 companies and 40 lenders. Speaking at a parliamentary joint committee into financial services in early September, Ms Court said ASIC had been engaging with Bathla and its administrators for the past month. ASIC previously investigated the property developer in 2011 over alleged unconscionable lending practices.

Bathla co-founder Bhart Bushan and Universal Property Group, Bathla's main corporate entity, agreed to a compensation scheme for affected homebuyers. On Monday, ASIC ordered Adelaide-based private credit company Angas Securities to stop accepting new money into two of its funds because of concerns the firm had not adequately disclosed their financial position to investors, including via exposure to the collapsed Bathla Group.

In a statement, Angas confirmed the orders and said they would be in place for 21 days, unless revoked sooner. It urged investors to contact the firm with questions, but noted that they should not assume withdrawal requests are guaranteed. The commission's report on the private credit industry documented far broader concerns. One fund, which ASIC did not name, kept four times the management fees it disclosed to investors by channelling fees it charged to borrowers via a related company.

Governance Concerns in Funds

Another unnamed fund transferred almost 20 per cent of its assets to a related vehicle. There could be legitimate reasons for such a transfer, such as ensuring that investors' cash is channelled into good opportunities. The commission noted, though, that it could also raise governance issues because the same fund manager is on both sides of the transaction and the moves could benefit some investors at others' expense.

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ASIC also looked at how financial advisers pushed 46 retail clients towards private credit. They suggested putting in an average of $100,000, representing about 12 per cent of those clients' funds. But some financial advisers suggested putting 87 per cent of one client's investments into a single fund, creating major risks if anything were to go awry.

The report said ASIC identified two arrangements where it appeared some financial advice licensees and associates may have received payments from a private credit fund manager. Constant said that private credit was important for the economy, but that it was crucial that operators adopted 10 standards set out by the commission to operate better.

Industry Groups Issue Guidance

Two industry groups, the Alternative Investment Management Association and the Alternative Credit Council, issued guidance to their members on Tuesday in an attempt to address the commission's concerns. Michael Gallagher, the association's managing director, said the recommendations draw on more than a year's work by fund managers, institutional investors and other experts.

He said they bring together experience from Australia and around the world and offer practical ways for managers to maintain high standards while recognising that different lending strategies and fund structures call for different approaches. The private credit sector has exploded in popularity in recent years as investors chase returns, but because few of the businesses involved are publicly listed, it has remained opaque and low-profile.

Private credit differs from traditional bank lending because it takes in money from investors and then lends it out to businesses that other institutions have shut out, at steeper rates to reflect the risk that the fund is taking on. ASIC found some financial advisers were tipping up to 87 per cent of a client's funds into private credit despite some operators failing to pass on their earnings to investors, transferring large sums to related parties and downplaying the risks.

The scathing report examined 24 funds and highlights how the $250 billion sector has kept failing basic standards despite intense scrutiny over its role in lending money to the western Sydney property developer Bathla.