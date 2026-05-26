ASIO Admits to Failing to Stop Bondi Gunman

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) has failed to prevent the deadly Bondi attack, with the agency admitting that it had been managing Naveed Akram as a residual risk even in 2022. ASIO director-general Mike Burgess made the admission in a submission to the Royal Commission into Antisemitism and Social Cohesion. The commission is investigating why the Akrams were never re-examined after ASIO's 2019 investigation.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation ( ASIO ) has revealed in a submission to the Royal Commission into Antisemitism and Social Cohesion that it had been managing Naveed Akram as a residual risk even in 2022, months before the deadly Bondi attack.

This was according to a submission made by ASIO director-general Mike Burgess, who conceded that the current system could be improved. Akram and his father Sajid had been the subject of investigations by ASIO since 2019, but the agency had downgraded their listing in the years leading up to the attack.

This meant that they were no longer considered a high-risk individual and were cleared to travel abroad, including to Uzbekistan and the Philippines just before the Bondi massacre. despite this, Akram was still considered a threat, and was the subject of residual risk processes in NSW. This highlights issues with the current system, which allows individuals who are deemed not to pose a threat to carry out further terrorist attacks years later.

ASIO also revealed that it had never consulted with a firearms registry on whether or not to issue a firearms license, and that the agency had never received a referral from a firearms licensing authority. This has led to calls for a national firearms registry to be developed, linking existing state and territory systems to improve the security of the licensing process





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ASIO Bondi Attack Terrorism Threat Level Residual Risk Royal Commission Into Antisemitism And Social Cohe Mike Burgess Naveed Akram Sajid Akram

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