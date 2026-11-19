Anthropic's Nasdaq debut saw shares open 34% above their IPO price, raising $81.3 billion in the largest float ever. The ASX 200 opened 0.9% lower, weighed down by commodity slides and Wall Street volatility.

Anthropic's long-awaited listing hit the Nasdaq on Thursday, with the stock opening as high as $US111.5, about 34 per cent higher than its initial public offering price of $US83.

The shares later settled at about $98, and the company raised $US81.3 billion, making it the largest fundraiser in stock market history and beating SpaceX's $75 billion. The IPO price of $US83 per share was above Anthropic's target range of $US70 to $US78, according to Bloomberg News. At that price, its valuation was expected to sit at $US1.5 trillion ($2.2 trillion), lower than SpaceX when it listed in June.

Also read Live: ASX opens lower as Anthropic IPO beats expectations

Anthropic Sets IPO Record with Record Funds Raised

Still, it is set to be the biggest ever when measured by funds raised through an IPO. Anthropic's main spending is on computing power from datacenters. It was shaping up to be one of the initial public offerings in history. The stock opened as high as $US111.51, some 34 per cent higher than expected.

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However, its effect on Wall Street was muted, with the Nasdaq and the Dow both down more than 1 per cent. The muted reaction came as Nvidia's post-earnings rally fizzled, with the chip giant falling almost 3 per cent, helping send the S&P 500 lower for a fifth straight session, while the Nasdaq 100 eked out a gain. In Australia, shares tumbled at the open on Thursday, weighed down by sliding commodity prices and Wall Street volatility.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 76.3 points, or 0.9 per cent, to 8745.5 as at 10.02am (AEDT). Eight of the 11 sectors opened lower, led by an extended mining sell-off. The ASX is set to follow suit and open lower, with ASX 200 futures down -0.1 per cent overnight.

Fed Minutes Signal Potential Rate Hikes Ahead

US Federal Reserve minutes for October showed nearly all officials agreed that they would likely have to raise rates in the months ahead to return inflation to the 2 per cent target promptly. The minutes underscored the central bank's cautious stance on monetary policy. Our business reporter Lin Lin has been watching the action and will get you all the Australian takes on the float very soon. Did you stay up late last night to watch the Anthropic listing?

We know you're out there! See how the trading day unfolds on our blog. Information Technology Industry. Contact ABC News.

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