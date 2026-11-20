US stocks dropped as an early AI-led rally faded, with the S&P 500 sinking 1.1 per cent and the Dow down 766 points. Anthropic's strong IPO debut failed to lift the broader market.

Anthropic's strong debut on Wall Street was not enough to carry the rest of the stock market. US indexes fell after an early-morning recovery for beaten-down stocks tied to artificial intelligence quickly evaporated.

The S&P 500 sank 1.1 per cent after erasing an early gain of 1.3 per cent and is heading toward a sixth straight loss. That would be its longest such streak in two and a half years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 766 points, or 1.5 per cent, in early afternoon trade, while the Nasdaq composite was down 1 per cent.

Also read Anthropic IPO raises 81.3 billion in record listing, creates thousands of employee millionaires

The Australian sharemarket is set for more losses, with futures pointing to a fall of 89 points, or 1 per cent, at the open. The ASX shed 1 per cent on Thursday. The Australian dollar was weaker at US66.74 cents. The wide majority of stocks fell on Wall Street, including 85 per cent of those within the S&P 500 index.

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Leading them downward was Williams-Sonoma, which dropped 13.9 per cent after the company behind Pottery Barn and West Elm reported revenue for the latest quarter that was just below Wall Street's forecast. It also stuck with its forecast for how much revenue it will make throughout 2026, and the midpoint of that range was below what analysts were expecting. Walmart sank 1.3 per cent even though it reported profit and revenue for the latest quarter that edged past analysts' expectations.

AI Stocks Rally on Anthropic IPO

Earlier in the morning, AI-related stocks seemed to be doing well enough to more than make up for such losses. They had rallied after Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI chatbot, sold its stock at a price of $US83 each in its initial public offering. That's more than the $US70 to $US78 it earlier thought it would get, and its price quickly surged above $US115 after it began trading on the Nasdaq shortly before noon.

Anthropic later pared its gain to $US98.56, still up 18.7 per cent. Even before its stock began trading, the strong demand for Anthropic's IPO appeared to demonstrate faith remains among investors about the AI revolution. The industry needed a boost given many AI-related stocks have careened on worries their prices shot too high in the frenzy around the technology and were bound to deflate. But AI stocks quickly returned to their jittery ways.

Micron Technology, whose sales of memory for computers have soared because of the AI boom, initially rallied 7.8 per cent before swinging to a loss of 0.5 per cent. CoreWeave, a company that buys AI chips and rents out access to them to customers over the cloud, went from a 10.5 per cent leap in the morning to a drop of 3.1 per cent.

Nvidia erased its early gain of 4.7 per cent and flipped to a loss of 1 per cent. The chip company has been the face of the AI boom, and its stock has struggled with the worries that have been dogging the entire industry.

Concerns Over AI Investment and Rates

At first it was the longstanding criticism that AI stocks had gone into a bubble after shooting so high, along with doubts that AI could produce enough profit and productivity to make the massive investments in data centres worth it. Then it was worries that high interest rates would mean less borrowed money to fund the industry's growth.

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Then came this month's sweeping victories for Democrats in the US midterm elections, which raised concerns about more regulation for AI. Most recently, it was the sudden resignation of Jensen Huang as Nvidia's CEO. He had been one of AI's biggest evangelists and helped build interest in the industry while also using some of Nvidia's massive profits to further fund its growth.

Anthropic surged at the open before paring its gains, but it is up more than 18 per cent in lunchtime trade. Palo Alto Networks climbed 5.6 per cent after the AI cybersecurity company topped analysts' expectations for profit and revenue in the latest quarter. It also agreed to buy Applied Compute, a platform for post-training and inference of open-weight AI models, to help customers adopt AI securely. The all-stock deal is valued at $US4.5 billion.

Everpure, a company that helps businesses manage and store their data, said its revenue jumped 51 per cent last quarter from a year earlier in part because of AI-related offerings. That was more than analysts expected, as was its profit for the quarter. Everpure's stock rose 10.2 per cent. In the bond market, Treasury yields held relatively steady, even though a couple reports on the US economy came in below economists' expectations.

Mixed Earnings and Bond Market Data

One said slightly more US workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, though the number remains relatively low compared with history. Another said manufacturing growth in the mid-Atlantic region is slowing by more than economists expected. The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged down to 5.06 per cent from 5.07 per cent Wednesday, after flipping between modest gains and losses. In stock markets abroad, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.7 per cent.

Helping to lead the way was SoftBank Group, which climbed 4.6 per cent. It was an early investor in OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT and competitor to Anthropic. South Korea's Kospi climbed 1.4 per cent thanks to strength for its stocks tied to the AI boom, but indexes were weaker elsewhere in Asia and in Europe. Germany's DAX lost 1.1 per cent.