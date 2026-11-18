Nvidia and other AI stocks endured more manic swings on Tuesday, dragging the US market downward as the Australian sharemarket is set to slide 0.4 per cent at the open.

Nvidia and other artificial-intelligence stocks endured more manic swings on Tuesday, dragging the US market downward. The S&P 500 sank 1.1 per cent and at one point was on track for its first back-to-back losses of at least 1.5 per cent since March.

The Dow Jones was down 779 points, or 1.5 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite was down 1.2 per cent. The Australian sharemarket is set to slide, with futures at 4.47am AEDT pointing to a loss of 37 points, or 0.4 per cent, at the open. The ASX slumped 1.8 per cent. The centre of the action was again Nvidia, which resumed its whipsaw moves.

Also read Nvidia CEO Resignation Triggers $883B Market Cap Loss, Wall Street Falls

Nvidia Shares Drop Ahead Of Earnings

After flipping between modest gains and losses in the morning, it veered lower and dropped as much as 3.7 per cent before paring its loss to 1 per cent. The chip company is scheduled to deliver its latest earnings report after trading ends for the day.

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It will be the first time interim CEO Colette Kress speaks to Wall Street since taking over for Jensen Huang, the leather-jacketed star who became one of the most famous faces of the AI boom. The pressure is on Kress and Nvidia to show whether the company's tremendous growth can continue following the stunning resignation of one of AI's strongest influencers.

Nvidia is creating a new board committee to oversee national security and global trade compliance following revelations that Huang had a relationship with an alleged spy for China. Huang said on the X social-media network Tuesday that he would come back as CEO if the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America. Other stocks in the AI industry likewise swung lower after giving up early-morning strength.

Rising Interest Rates Weigh On Markets

Advanced Micro Devices went from an early gain of 1.6 per cent to a drop of 2.1 per cent. After an initial climb of 1.8 per cent, CoreWeave flipped to a loss of 1.3 per cent. AI-related stocks have been shaky for months because of a rolling chain of worries. At first, it was concerns that AI stock prices had broadly shot too high in their frenzy.

Then it was worries that high interest rates would mean less borrowed money to fund further growth. More recently, it was concerns that Democratic victories in this month's U.S. midterm elections could mean tougher regulations and restrictions on AI data centres. Such stocks can almost single-handedly set the U.S. market's course because they've grown into some of Wall Street's most valuable and most influential.

Most of Wall Street was weak Tuesday, and Home Depot sank 2.3 per cent even though it reported profit for the latest quarter that edged past analysts' expectations. The retailer has been hampered by a housing market chilled by expensive mortgage rates, which have climbed with Treasury yields because of high oil prices, high inflation and other factors.

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The 10-year Treasury yield climbed toward 5.15 per cent Tuesday morning from 5.12 per cent late Monday before later pulling back to 5.10 per cent. It erased its gains after the sharp drops for AI stocks pushed investors to herd into investments seen as safer bets. In the morning, yields got support from a report showing an underlying measure of spending at U.S. retailers was stronger last month than economists expected.

United Airlines And Banks Face Losses

Such spending, along with big investments in AI, has helped the U.S. economy continue to grow despite frustration with high inflation. Elsewhere on Wall Street, stocks of banks were lower amid concerns about how much pain the broad U.S. economy will feel from any pullback in AI-related spending. JPMorgan Chase fell 2.1 per cent. A day before, a technical issue at the bank had slowed transactions for customers trying to use the Zelle payment system.

United Airlines had its own operational struggles, as a system outage lasted more than 90 minutes and forced the carrier to delay departing flights Monday. The outage came just days after a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration's network prompted a nationwide ground stop. United's stock lost 3.3 per cent, but that may have been due more to a rise in oil prices. The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil rose 1 per cent to $93.36.

It's been yo-yoing amid uncertainty about what will happen in the war with Iran. The Walt Disney Co. helped limit Wall Street's losses after rising 0.7 per cent. It reported stronger revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Stock prices generally tend to follow the path of corporate profits over the long term, depending on how interest rates behave.

The big businesses across the S&P 500 index are on track to deliver earnings per share for the summer that are nearly 32 per cent higher than a year earlier, according to FactSet. In stock markets abroad, indexes sank across much of Europe and Asia. South Korea's Kospi fell 2.6 per cent and dropped to its lowest closing level since February.