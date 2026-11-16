Nvidia CEO Resignation Triggers $883B Market Cap Loss, Wall Street Falls

US stocks fell as Nvidia's CEO resigned amid national security concerns, wiping nearly $883 billion from its market value. The S&P 500 dropped 1.2% and was headed for a third straight loss.

US stocks fell on Monday, dragged down by a sharp pullback in artificial intelligence companies led by Nvidia. The S&P 500 dropped 1.2 per cent and was on track for a third straight loss.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 1.7 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 395 points, or 0.8 per cent, in midday trade. The Australian sharemarket is set to decline, with futures pointing to a fall of 39 points, or 0.4 per cent at the open. Nvidia sank 2.3 per cent and was again the heaviest weight on Wall Street following its leadership crisis.

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Nvidia CEO Resigns After Security Concerns

The company's longtime CEO, Jensen Huang, resigned last week after his affair with a Chinese tech executive raised US national security concerns. The fallout has cost Nvidia just under $US600 billion ($883 billion) in market capitalization this week. Nvidia's longtime chief financial officer, Colette Kress, is now interim CEO. The resignation marks a major turning point for Nvidia, one of the most influential companies in the world.

Its chips power much of the global move into AI technology, and its cash has helped companies across the industry grow. Without the leather-jacketed man who became one of AI's biggest celebrities, both the chip company and the broad industry face a more uncertain future. Other chip companies also fell after climbing earlier on hopes they could gain a competitive advantage. Broadcom dropped 3.1 per cent and was on track for a second straight loss.

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Advanced Micro Devices fell 4.6 per cent. CoreWeave, which buys Nvidia chips and rents out cloud access, sank 5.2 per cent. GE Vernova, which helps power AI data centers, fell 3.2 per cent. The next big milestone for the AI industry arrives Tuesday after trading ends, when Nvidia reports its latest quarterly results.

Interim CEO Colette Kress is set to speak to Wall Street. Investors have grown accustomed to Nvidia beating analyst estimates and giving strong revenue forecasts. The broader market was already shaky before Huang's resignation, with criticism that AI stock prices had shot too high and were in a bubble. Sweeping Democratic victories in this month's US midterm elections also raised worries about possible restrictions on new AI data centers.

"The market was already worried about this risk before what happened at Nvidia," Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said in a commentary. "Now the risk has become even more serious. " Angelo Kourkafas, senior global strategist at Edward Jones, noted that "Nvidia's pullback serves as a reminder of the concentration risk embedded in a market where a small number of mega-cap technology stocks have driven an outsized share of returns.

Non Tech Stocks Rise Amid AI Slump

" Despite the AI slump, more than 60 per cent of stocks within the S&P 500 rose. Healthcare and financial stocks gained. Eli Lilly rose 1.3 per cent. Visa and Mastercard each closed 1.3 per cent higher.

Microsoft rose 0.2 per cent despite a global outage that disrupted email and other services. Tyson Foods rose 6.4 per cent after reporting stronger profit than expected, though revenue fell short. L3Harris Technologies fell 2.6 per cent after officials suggested the FAA contractor may be at fault for a nationwide ground stop Friday. L3Harris said Saturday it is supporting the FAA's investigation.

Summit Therapeutics sank 14.6 per cent after the FDA indicated it cannot approve its lung cancer therapy application. The recent swings for AI stocks have overshadowed a strong earnings reporting season. S&P 500 companies are on track to deliver earnings per share nearly 32 per cent higher than a year earlier, according to FactSet. That would be the third straight quarter of growth above 25 per cent.

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Corporate profits are one of the two big levers that set stock prices over the long term, along with interest rates. In the bond market, Treasury yields eased back after last week's jump due to a worse-than-expected inflation report. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 5.14 per cent from 5.15 per cent. The two-year yield rose to 4.87 per cent from 4.86 per cent.

Fed Expected To Raise Rates In December

The Fed held rates steady at its last meeting but is overwhelmingly expected to raise its benchmark rate at its December meeting, with another hike likely in January. A report Friday showed wholesale inflation cooled slightly last month but remains very high. Consumer inflation remains stubbornly above 3 per cent, well above the Fed's 2 per cent target. Rising energy prices from the US war with Iran have fueled inflation.

Household budgets are squeezed by higher gasoline costs, and pricier gas and diesel raise costs for shipping everything from food to clothing.

"That suggests inflation is working its way into the broader economy rather than remaining concentrated in the original areas of price pressure," said Chris Osmond, chief investment officer for Fifth Third Wealth Advisors. "If that continues, it becomes much harder for the Fed to simply look through inflation as temporary. " Oil prices swung after President Donald Trump said the US didn't need a deal with Iran even as the Middle East conflict drags on.

Brent crude initially jumped early Friday before easing, settling at $US95.84 a barrel. It later fell 2.6 per cent to $US93.35. Brent was near $US72 in late February before the Iran war began. In global markets, indexes were mixed in Europe and Asia.

Asian Markets Drop As Tech Weakens

South Korea's Kospi dropped 3.6 per cent and Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 2.4 per cent, among the world's sharpest losses, due to weakness in tech and AI stocks. Japan's economy also contracted in the latest quarter.