Anthropic surged in its Wall Street debut but failed to lift the broader market, with US indexes sinking toward a sixth straight loss and Australian futures pointing to a weaker open.

Anthropic's strong debut on Wall Street was not enough to carry the rest of the stock market. US indexes fell after an early-morning recovery for beaten-down stocks tied to artificial intelligence quickly evaporated.

The S&P 500 sank 1.1 per cent after erasing an early gain of 1.3 per cent and is heading toward a sixth straight loss. That would be its longest such streak in two and a half years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 766 points, or 1.5 per cent, in early afternoon trade, while the Nasdaq composite was down 1 per cent. The wide majority of stocks fell, including 85 per cent of those within the S&P 500 index.

Also read ASX 200 LIVE: Anthropic share price $US83 reportedly; US Federal Reserve officials expect interest rate rise

AI Stocks Face Jittery Trading

The Australian sharemarket is set for more losses, with futures pointing to a fall of 89 points, or 1 per cent, at the open after the ASX shed 1 per cent on Thursday. Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI chatbot, sold its stock at a price of $US83 each in its initial public offering. That was more than the $US70 to $US78 it earlier thought it would get.

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Its price quickly surged above $US115 after it began trading on the Nasdaq shortly before noon. Anthropic later pared its gain to $US98.56, still up 18.7 per cent. The strong demand demonstrated faith remains among investors about the AI revolution. But AI stocks quickly returned to their jittery ways.

Micron Technology initially rallied 7.8 per cent before swinging to a loss of 0.5 per cent. CoreWeave went from a 10.5 per cent leap to a drop of 3.1 per cent. Nvidia erased its early gain of 4.7 per cent and flipped to a loss of 1 per cent. The chip company has been the face of the AI boom, and its stock has struggled with worries dogging the industry.

Corporate Earnings Drive Losses

Leading the market downward was Williams-Sonoma, which dropped 13.9 per cent after the company behind Pottery Barn and West Elm reported revenue just below Wall Street's forecast. Its full-year forecast midpoint was also below expectations. Walmart sank 1.3 per cent even though it reported profit and revenue for the latest quarter that edged past analysts' expectations. Palo Alto Networks climbed 5.6 per cent after the AI cybersecurity company topped expectations for profit and revenue.

It also agreed to buy Applied Compute, a platform for post-training and inference of open-weight AI models, in an all-stock deal valued at $US4.5 billion. Everpure said its revenue jumped 51 per cent last quarter from a year earlier in part because of AI-related offerings. That beat expectations, as did its profit, and its stock rose 10.2 per cent. In the bond market, Treasury yields held relatively steady even as a couple of US economic reports came in below expectations.

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Treasury Yields Steady Abroad

One said slightly more workers applied for unemployment benefits, while another said mid-Atlantic manufacturing growth is slowing. The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged down to 5.06 per cent from 5.07 per cent, after flipping between gains and losses. In stock markets abroad, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.7 per cent, helped by SoftBank Group climbing 4.6 per cent. South Korea's Kospi climbed 1.4 per cent, but Germany's DAX lost 1.1 per cent.