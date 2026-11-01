CoreWeave Earnings Lift AI Stocks as S&P 500 Rises 1.3 Per Cent

A rebound in artificial intelligence stocks lifted Wall Street, led by CoreWeave's strong earnings and higher revenue forecast, while the Australian sharemarket is set to open lower.

A rebound in artificial intelligence stocks lifted Wall Street, with CoreWeave leading gains after reporting a smaller loss than analysts expected and raising its revenue forecast.

The S&P 500 rose 1.3 per cent and was on track for a third gain in four days since its wipeout last week. The Nasdaq composite rallied 1.9 per cent, but stocks outside AI were weaker, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up only 57 points, or 0.1 per cent, just before midday in New York. The Australian sharemarket is set to decline, with futures pointing to a loss of 50 points, or 0.5 per cent, at the open.

Also read US stocks fall after unexpected inflation report

CoreWeave Leads AI Rebound with Strong Earnings and Cash Reserves

The ASX had added 0.3 per cent in the previous session. CoreWeave, which rents out access to AI chips to customers over the cloud, leaped 25 per cent after reporting a smaller loss for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It also made announcements that could allay some worries dogging it and the wider industry. Concerns are high about how CoreWeave and other companies will handle higher interest rates in the bond market, which make borrowing money more expensive.

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CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator said his company has roughly $US9 billion ($13.1 billion) in customer prepayments and deposits expected in the next three months, along with other sources of cash to help pay its bills. That had some analysts saying it is making progress toward being able to self-fund its business.

Worries have also been rising about a potential slowdown in the overall industry given longstanding concerns about whether AI will produce enough profit and productivity to make the expensive investments worth it. Such concerns hit a higher level following sweeping victories for Democrats in last week's US midterm elections. The worry is that Democratic control of statehouses across the country could lead to restrictions on the construction of further AI data centres and the industry broadly.

AI Stocks Rally as CoreWeave Raises Revenue Forecast Despite Industry Challenges

But CoreWeave suggested strength is continuing, at least for now, and it raised its forecast for how much revenue it expects to make this year. The number was higher than analysts expected. Of course, many challenges remain for CoreWeave and for the AI industry broadly. CoreWeave's report nevertheless helped stocks across the industry claw back some of their sharp recent losses.

Micron Technology, which sells memory for computers, rallied 13.4 per cent. Broadcom added 6.6 per cent. GE Vernova, which is helping to power AI data centres, rose 3.1 per cent. Even Nvidia climbed 3.8 per cent.

The chip company that quickly became the face of the AI boom has been falling recently for reasons that have nothing to do with the rest of the industry. Its board is investigating its CEO, Jensen Huang, after he admitted to a relationship with a businesswoman who allegedly fed intelligence and advanced chips to China.

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Outside of tech, Fossil Group soared 26.9 per cent after the seller of watches, handbags and other products reported a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It also raised its forecast for revenue this year. Trading elsewhere on Wall Street was mixed, though, and slightly more stocks within the S&P 500 fell than rose.

United Airlines lost 1.6 per cent as stocks broadly felt pressure from a rise in oil prices, which recovered some of their losses from earlier in the week. The price for a barrel of Brent crude added 2.9 per cent to $US94.10. It is near the middle of its $US72 to $US120 range since the war with Iran sent oil prices much higher early this year.

Higher oil prices tend to push yields upward in the bond market, but the US bond market is closed for the day in observance of Veterans Day. Yields jumped in the bond market the day before following a worse-than-expected reading on inflation in the United States. The discouraging report raised expectations for coming hikes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve. Higher yields mean higher rates for mortgages, and companies in the real-estate industry continued to fall Wednesday.

Homebuilders PulteGroup sank 2 per cent and D.R. Horton fell 1.9 per cent. South Korea's Kospi jumped 2.6 per cent for one of the world's biggest moves, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was an outlier after falling 1 per cent. Stocks rose 0.5 per cent in Shanghai as China's biggest online shopping festival, Singles Day, began Wednesday.

Its sales data will offer a gauge of how strong spending is in the world's second-largest economy.