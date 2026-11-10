ASX set to rise 0.8pc as Wall Street rallies despite Nvidia slump and oil price fall

Wall Street rallied for a second session, with the S&P 500 up 2.3pc, as oil prices dropped and strong earnings lifted stocks, even as Nvidia fell 4.7pc amid a CEO investigation. The ASX is set to open 0.8pc higher.

Wall Street rallied for a second straight session on Monday, recovering more of last week's steep losses, as oil prices swung lower. The S&P 500 climbed 2.3 per cent, leaving the benchmark index just 3.8 per cent below its all-time high set last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,043 points, or 2 per cent, in early afternoon trade, and the Nasdaq composite gained 2.6 per cent. The Australian sharemarket is set to jump, with futures at 4.51am AEDT pointing to a rise of 75 points, or 0.8 per cent, at the open. The ASX had edged up 0.9 per cent in the prior session. The broad advance came even as Nvidia, one of Wall Street's most influential stocks, sank 4.7 per cent.

Also read Wall Street’s $4.7 trillion meltdown may have a silver lining

Nvidia Investigates CEO Over China Ties

The chip company said it is investigating its CEO, Jensen Huang, after he acknowledged an intimate relationship with a business executive who, according to The New York Times, US intelligence determined was gathering information for China. Nvidia's board said it has no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, but that its inquiry would examine all available information. Guo Jiakun, spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, called the allegations nothing but smears against China.

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Stocks broadly got a lift from a 4.8 per cent drop in the price of a barrel of Brent crude to $US93.59. Oil has been coming down from more than $US112 at the start of the month amid uncertainty about the war with Iran. The latest leg lower came after President Donald Trump told CNN over the weekend that a resumption of strikes is highly unlikely if the United States sees progress in negotiations.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that Iranian demands for ending the war had sometimes been outrageous and ridiculous. Companies with big fuel bills helped lead Wall Street on expectations for costs that may not be as bad as feared. United Airlines flew 5.9 per cent higher, and cruise operator Carnival rose 3.4 per cent. Several strong profit reports from big US companies also helped lift the market.

Energy Stocks Surge On AI Power Demand

Constellation Energy climbed 9.5 per cent after the power company reported profit and revenue for the summer that topped analysts' expectations. It has been benefiting from deals announced recently to power data centres for Big Tech companies. Those data centres, and the blame they are getting from voters for increases in power bills, are coming under increased scrutiny following Democratic victories in statehouses across the country in last week's election.

The worry is that governments could impose restrictions on the industry, which would mean fewer purchases of artificial-intelligence chips, electricity and other products and services tied to the AI boom. That concern built on worries already rattling the industry that further construction of AI data centres may slow because of how expensive it has become to borrow money. Before that, even, critics were saying AI stock prices had shot too high and were in a bubble.

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Beyond power companies, other stocks linked to the AI build-out also did better on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices rose 11.7 per cent to recover some of its 11 per cent loss from last week. CoreWeave climbed 5.6 per cent after tumbling 15.4 per cent last week. In stock markets abroad, indexes were mixed in China amid mostly modest moves.

Global Markets Rally As Treasury Yields Hold

Stocks rose 0.3 per cent in Shanghai and dipped 0.1 per cent in Hong Kong. Indexes were stronger in Japan, where the Nikkei 225 jumped 2.3 per cent, and in Europe, where France's CAC 40 rose 1.2 per cent. In the bond market, Treasury yields held relatively steady following big moves last week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury inched up to 4.88 per cent from 4.86 per cent late Friday.

It remains well below a peak above 5.30 per cent reached last month, when it touched its highest level in two decades on worries about high inflation and the US government's big debt, among other things. The pullback in Treasury yields over the last month has helped rates for mortgages and other kinds of loans to ease. It also gave a boost to prices for stocks and other investments.