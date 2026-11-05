US stocks surge after midterm elections as Democrats win Congress, ASX set to jump

US stocks rallied after midterm elections gave Democrats control of Congress, with the S&P 500 up 1.8 per cent and the Dow up 1,524 points. The ASX is set to open 172 points higher as oil prices slump below US$100.

US stocks are soaring after President Donald Trump's party lost its sole control of Washington in the midterm elections. The S&P 500 jumped 1.8 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,524 points or 2.9 per cent as of noon Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite gained 2.1 per cent.

The Australian sharemarket is set to surge higher, with futures pointing to a rise of 172 points, or 1.9 per cent, at the open. Stocks generally do well in the months following any midterm US election, regardless of who wins. Stocks of solar-power companies, dollar stores and hospital owners helped lead the way as Wall Street sorted the winners from losers following widespread Republican losses.

Also read Democrats Favored to Win Both Chambers of Congress as US Midterms Voting Underway

Wall Street sorts winners from losers

Investors see risks ahead for Trump's social-media company, the artificial-intelligence industry and businesses owned by Elon Musk, who donated heavily to Republicans. The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil fell below US$100 for the first time in nearly a month. Vice President JD Vance blamed the war with Iran, which caused a spike in oil prices, for Republicans' midterm losses.

Strategists along Wall Street had urged investors not to get swept up in the election because it may not matter much for the broad market long term. Prices for stocks depend more on where profits and interest rates are heading than on who controls Washington.

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"Earnings trump elections," according to Brian Jacobsen, chief economic strategist at Annex Wealth Management. Wall Street may have gotten a preferred political scenario as Democrats are set to take control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives. Wall Street generally prefers split control of Washington because it lessens the risk of transformative changes to the economy.

Much remains impossible to predict, and Trump retains executive authority over key areas such as defence, foreign policy and in some instances trade. A downbeat forecast could be that "Trump is not now a lame duck, but an angry duck" who might restart tensions over tariffs and NATO allies' military spending, said Carsten Brzeski, global chief of macro at ING Bank.

Musk businesses and AI stocks fall

An optimistic view, Brzeski said, is that Trump becomes "a tame duck ... that he will slow down any disruptive efforts and that he will put more focus on trying to win the Nobel Peace Prize by ending the two big wars without big disruption, and on trade, nothing happens but a few words.

" Trump's social-media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, was one of the market's bigger losers, down 12.2 per cent. Since briefly touching a peak of US$175 five years ago, it has dropped toward US$5. Its main business is Truth Social, best known for Trump's postings. Elon Musk's businesses also struggled.

Tesla fell 3.4 per cent and SpaceX sank 3 per cent. Musk, a former top Trump adviser, is among possible targets for investigations by a Democratic-controlled Congress. Trump has been a big backer of the AI industry, and Democratic victories across the country could mean more regulation or restrictions. Concerns have grown across political parties about AI in general.

Investors see Democratic wins in Texas in particular as possibly slowing the build out of further AI data centers. AI-related stocks came into Election Day under pressure because of worries their prices had shot too high. Nvidia sank 1.3 per cent and was the heaviest weight on the S&P 500. CoreWeave, which rents out AI chips over the cloud, dropped 9.2 per cent.

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Defence stocks drop after election

Advanced Micro Devices held up better, adding 1 per cent after reporting stronger profit than analysts expected. Companies spending heavily on AI chips also did better. Alphabet rose 4.2 per cent after it tumbled more than 12 per cent Thursday to its worst loss ever on worries it was spending too much on AI. A Democratic-led Congress could push Trump to pull back on the war with Iran.

That helped send down stocks of companies that make weapons and military equipment, including drops of 6.6 per cent for Lockheed Martin, 4.6 per cent for Northrop Grumman and 2.5 per cent for General Dynamics. Democratic control of Congress could light the way for companies in the solar and wind industries.

First Solar jumped 9.4 per cent and Enphase Energy climbed 9.8 per cent. Stocks of big oil companies sank. ExxonMobil fell 4.8 per cent and ConocoPhillips dropped 5.9 per cent. They had been rallying for much of the year after Trump and Israel began the war with Iran, which sent crude prices much higher.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude plunged 9.2 per cent Wednesday to US$94.11. The most actively traded Brent contract has veered between roughly US$70 and US$120 per barrel since just before the war with Iran began. A Democratic-led Congress could try to reverse some cuts to federal healthcare and food assistance that Republicans approved during the summer in their One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Healthcare and retail shares rise

That helped stocks climb across the healthcare industry, including a rise of 9.8 per cent for HCA Healthcare, which runs hospitals and ambulatory sites. Retailers also benefited on hopes Democrats may push policies to help Americans struggling with the fast-rising cost of living. DollarTree, which focuses on lower-income Americans, had one of the market's bigger leaps and rose 10 per cent.

In the bond market, Treasury yields eased, a possible signal investors see less risk of Washington piling on more debt with the coming end to one-party control. Treasury yields had surged through the summer to their highest levels in decades on worries about the US government's big debt.