ASX set to rise 0.8pc as RBA decides rates and Wall Street rebounds

Australian futures point to a 0.8 per cent gain as investors await the RBA rates decision at 2.30pm AEDT and US stocks recover from last week's tech-led sell-off.

The Australian sharemarket is set to jump at the open, with futures pointing to a rise of 70 points, or 0.8 per cent, as investors await the Reserve Bank interest rates decision at 2.30pm AEDT.

The ASX fell 0.6 per cent on Monday. The Australian dollar was trading at US70.11 cents at 5.18am AEDT. US stocks rose on Monday, recovering some of last week's sell-off that was led by the tech and AI industries. The S&P 500 climbed 0.6 per cent, coming off its third straight losing week, and pulled within 2.5 per cent of its all-time high.

Also read Tech selloff drags S&P 500 down 1.8pc as Binance resumes after US$6.3b hack

Oil Prices Drop Amid Iran Uncertainty

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 539 points, or 1 per cent, in midday trade, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.7 per cent higher. Stocks got a lift from sharp drops for oil prices, which headed back down in their latest yo-yo move on uncertainty about when the war with Iran will allow the global industry to return to normal. The price for a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, fell 7.4 per cent to $US105.03.

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The most actively traded Brent contract has veered between roughly $US70 and $US120 per barrel since just before the war began, and it has been quick to reverse direction. AI stocks have also been shaky for months amid criticism that they surged too high and are in a bubble. Worries are growing that the hundreds of billions of dollars Big Tech companies are pouring into AI data centres will not yield enough productivity and profit to justify the investments.

The latest profit reports from Alphabet and other Big Tech companies showed how AI may be dragging on their own businesses. Google's parent burned through more cash during the latest quarter, as measured by free cash flow, and reported slower-than-expected growth in its search business, raising worries about AI cannibalising its cash cow. Alphabet rose 1.3 per cent on Monday, recovering some of its drop of more than 12 per cent from Thursday, which was its worst in history.

Big Tech AI Investment Worries Grow

Nvidia rose 1.1 per cent following its 4.2 per cent slide on Friday. Outside AI and tech, several stocks climbed after reporting better summer profits than analysts expected. Marriott International rallied 4.7 per cent after reporting strength for its hotels around the world. CEO Anthony Capuano said that even in the Middle East, where the war has affected its business, trends improved meaningfully from the spring.

Idexx Laboratories leaped 19.4 per cent after delivering stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The company, which sells diagnostic equipment and other products to veterinarians, also raised its forecasts for revenue and profit for the full year of 2026. Expectations are high for companies to keep delivering big profit gains as the US economy keeps chugging along, even with high inflation and interest rates.

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A report on Monday said US manufacturing growth was better last month than economists expected. A measure of inflation in the Institute for Supply Management survey showed prices were rising at a slower pace. Monday's drop in oil prices helped lift companies with big fuel bills. United Airlines flew 6.5 per cent higher, Southwest Airlines climbed 4.4 per cent and cruise operator Carnival rose 5.5 per cent.

Marvell Buys Lumentum in AI Deal

Those gains helped offset a 7.3 per cent drop for Marvell Technology after it announced a deal to buy Lumentum, which sells lasers and other products that power the networks and infrastructure behind AI and cloud computing. Marvell said it will give 4.5 of its shares for each Lumentum share, valuing the deal at roughly $US115 billion ($164 billion). Lumentum shares dropped 12.8 per cent.

Apple was the single heaviest weight on the market and fell 1.5 per cent ahead of its profit report, scheduled after trading ends for the day. In overseas markets, indexes rose in Europe. Swings were larger in Asia, where South Korea's Kospi jumped 2.2 per cent on renewed strength for the tech giants that dominate its market. In China, indexes rose 1.1 per cent in Shanghai and 0.4 per cent in Hong Kong, recovering some steep recent losses.

Stocks in Shanghai finished October more than 15 per cent below a peak reached in May. The People's Bank of China said Monday that around 100 billion yuan ($21.4 billion) would be deployed under a new program that could help support the market.