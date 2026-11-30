The ASX 200 is poised to open about 0.5 per cent higher after Wall Street closed a shortened post-Thanksgiving session with a 1.6 per cent gain, capping its best week since April 2025. Bargain hunters bought beaten-down AI-related stocks as the S&P 500 rose 5.6 per cent for the week.

The Australian sharemarket is set to open higher, with futures pointing to a gain of about 0.5 per cent for the ASX 200, supported by solid gains in key commodities.

On Wall Street, stocks jumped in a shortened session after Thanksgiving, nudged the market to its strongest week in more than a year and gave the AI trade new life. The S&P 500 rose 1.6 per cent on Friday to cap a weekly gain of 5.6 per cent, its strongest since April of 2025. That marks a sharp turnaround from last week, when the index finished more than 10 per cent below its all-time high set last month.

Also read Wall Street Ends Strongest Week in Over a Year Despite Erratic Swings

Wall Street Closes With Strong Weekly Gains

Technology stocks once again led the market, though gains were much broader, with four out of every five stocks rising. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite also jumped Friday and closed out with strong weekly gains. All told, the S&P 500 rose 114.71 points to 7,297.49. The Dow gained 591.99 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 50,774.94, and the Nasdaq rose 543.70 points, or 2.3 per cent, to 24,129.50.

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The path higher over the week was erratic. Stocks opened with a huge rally on Monday, their best since April of 2025, which is when President Donald Trump paused most of his tariffs announced on Liberation Day that had sent stock markets reeling. Markets faced turbulence on Tuesday and Wednesday, producing a mix of more modest losses and gains for indexes. US markets were closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

US futures trading also points to the ASX 200 gaining around 0.5 per cent this morning, buoyed by some solid gains in key commodities. The Australian dollar was trading at US66.48 cents. Technology stocks led the gains on Friday. Microsoft rose 0.6 per cent and Broadcom jumped 3.8 per cent.

Anthropic Rises As Tech Stocks Drive Market

Anthropic, the first major frontier lab to go public, rose 11 per cent to $US91.88. Anthropic remains above its IPO price of $US83 per share, though it has eased back from a high of $US115 on its first day of trading last week. Technology companies, especially those with an artificial intelligence focus, have been the driving force behind Wall Street's gains in 2026. They can have an equal influence in pushing the broader market lower.

Those dynamics were on full display this week with the AI rally on Monday and the sector's subsequent swings throughout the rest of the week. Companies including Nvidia and Broadcom are so valuable that their stock movements can often determine whether the market rises or falls. They were the key factor in driving the market to an all-time high last month and in also pulling it mostly lower ever since.

Wall Street has grown more concerned over whether the big investments in AI will produce enough profit and justify the large stock values. Nvidia has been especially volatile and rose 0.8 per cent. Nvidia has been the face of AI development and rattled the market following the sudden resignation and then surprise reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO. Amazon jumped 4 per cent as the holiday-shopping season kicks off.

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Inflation Concerns Persist Despite Holiday Shopping

The company is also one of the most valuable on Wall Street and has been among those focusing more on AI. Households are shopping for the holidays under a cloud of stubbornly hot inflation. The latest update this week showed the rate of inflation worsened in October. Prices on everything from gas to groceries and clothing have been rising throughout the year, mostly because of higher energy costs.

The price for Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell 0.9 per cent to $US90.84. Oil prices have swung between $US72 and $US114 since the US and Israel attacked Iran in February. Higher oil prices have directly cut into household budgets by fuelling higher gasoline prices. Indirectly, higher diesel fuel prices boosted shipping costs globally.

Oil Prices Fall Amidst Global Trade Conflicts

That is on top of a trade conflict between the US and much of the world that has also made many goods more expensive. The economy remains strong, but growth is largely being driven by big tech firms spending to build AI infrastructure and spending by upper-income households. Treasury yields rose in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.94 per cent from 4.85 per cent.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will release more data this afternoon. ABC business reporter Stephen Letts is covering the day's events in the markets and finance blog.