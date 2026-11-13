Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned following an investigation into a relationship with a woman suspected of being a Chinese government agent. The stock plunged 14% at the open but later recovered to close down 4.7% as markets absorbed the shock.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned after the company's board investigated his relationship with a woman suspected of being a Chinese government agent. The news sent Nvidia's stock plunging 14 per cent at the start of trading Thursday, but the stock later recovered to close down 4.7 per cent.

The US stock market erased early losses after absorbing big swings for Nvidia's stock and oil prices. After dropping nearly 1 per cent at the start of trading, the S&P 500 quickly erased all of the loss and turned 0.2 per cent higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 175 points, or 0.3 per cent, in early afternoon trade, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2 per cent after eliminating an early drop of 1.6 per cent.

Also read Alice Huang and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Megaspeed Chip Ties Under Scrutiny

Interim CEO And Market Retreat

The Australian sharemarket is set to retreat, with futures pointing to a loss of 29 points, or 0.3 per cent, at the open. The ASX slipped by less than 0.1 per cent. Nvidia's board announced Huang's resignation Thursday morning and named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as its interim CEO. The chip company's stock has been sinking since the board announced an investigation into Huang.

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It is a stunning fall for Huang and for Nvidia, which had become Wall Street's most valuable and influential stock because of its central role in the AI boom. Nvidia's stock price set a record last month after soaring an astounding 1722 per cent in four years. That compares with the already healthy gain of nearly 109 per cent for the overall S&P 500 over the same time.

But Nvidia's price dropped 27 per cent from then through Wednesday on worries about whether Huang would remain as CEO and how Nvidia would navigate a future without him. The second question remains to be determined. And it looms over the entire market because Nvidia and the broader AI industry have been the main reasons the US stock market has set so many records in recent years.

Nvidia, to be sure, is still selling AI chips at a quick rate regardless of who stands on a stage and talks them up, and analysts said it remains the industry's leader. That helped Nvidia quickly halve its early loss from Thursday. Other stocks across the AI industry swung in the uncertainty. CoreWeave, which buys Nvidia chips and then rents out access to them to customers over the cloud, fell 6.5 per cent.

Rival Chip Stocks Gain Advantage

Micron Technology, which sells memory for computers that's been getting gobbled up in the AI frenzy, sank 2.3 per cent. But Broadcom rose 5.8 per cent, and Advanced Micro Devices added 5.6 per cent on hopes the rival chip companies will gain a competitive advantage. Those two gains came close to offsetting the drop for Nvidia, which was the single heaviest weight on the S&P 500.

That suggests investors see the AI business expanding to other players rather than depending solely on Nvidia. Demonstrating how much uncertainty was washing through the market was GE Vernova, which is helping to power AI data centres. It flipped from an early loss of 3 per cent to a gain of 2.3 per cent. Also helping to support the US market were gains for companies in the oil and gas industry.

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Marathon Petroleum climbed 3 per cent, and ExxonMobil added 1.8 per cent. They benefited from a rise in oil prices after President Donald Trump said he's no longer interested in a deal with Iran to end their war. Instead of that, Trump said he asked his vice president to investigate US cities and states run by Democrats. We don't need a deal with Iran, Trump said.

Oil Prices Spike After Trump Remarks

Those days have long since passed. We've got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we've got their Strait! The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil suddenly went from about $US92 to more than $US94 following Trump's posting, before it later eased back. It was most recently at $US94.47, up 1.8 per cent.

The price for the most actively traded contract in the Brent market has been veering sharply since the United States and Israel began the war with Iran in late February, bouncing between roughly $70 and $120. Higher oil prices push up worries about inflation, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 5.10 per cent from 4.98 per cent late Tuesday. Trading in the bond market had been closed Wednesday for Veterans Day.

Higher yields make borrowing money more expensive for everyone, from the US government to companies building AI data centres to regular people buying houses. High mortgage rates helped send sales of previously occupied US homes in October to their slowest pace in more than 16 years. The housing industry has been slowing the US economy but not upending it.

A separate report on Thursday said that slightly more US workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, but the number remains relatively low compared with history.