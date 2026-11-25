AI-related stocks reversed sharply, pulling the S&P 500 and Nasdaq lower even as the Dow rose and US consumer confidence improved. Anthropic fell below its IPO price while Nvidia and other AI names also dropped.

AI-related stocks dragged the US market lower on Tuesday after their surge from the day before quickly fizzled, even as much of the rest of Wall Street rose and confidence among Americans in the economy improved.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent and was heading toward its eighth loss in the last nine days. Tech stocks once again led the way lower and dragged the Nasdaq composite down a market-leading 1.3 per cent in early afternoon trade. Stocks outside of AI held up much better. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 441 points, or 0.9 per cent.

Also read US Market Loses 5.6% as Anthropic IPO Triggers AI Bubble Fears

The Australian sharemarket was set to slip, with futures at 5.04am AEDT pointing to a loss of 6 points, or 0.1 per cent, at the open. The ASX added 1.8 per cent. The moves are the latest swings for a market that has been mostly sinking since setting its all-time high last month. The primary worry is that prices for AI-related stocks shot too high into a possible bubble and need to deflate.

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That carries immense consequences for the broader market and workers retirement accounts because AI companies have grown into Wall Street most influential stocks. The surprise return of Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO does bring back a charismatic leader who championed and helped build the entire AI industry, but it does not settle the deep concerns dogging it. Doubts remain about whether AI can possibly produce enough profit and productivity to make the massive investments underway in data centres worth it.

At the same time, high interest rates make it more difficult to borrow money to pay for the industry growth. Sweeping victories for Democrats earlier this month in the US midterm elections have raised concerns about more regulation for AI, including possible halts to further construction of data centres. AI stocks and the broader US market have been prone to extreme reversals since the summer, not only week to week but even hour to hour.

AI Stocks Suffer Sharp Reversals

Nvidia fell 7.1 per cent a day after soaring 31.5 per cent to its biggest gain in more than two decades. Other stocks around the AI industry fell by similar amounts. CoreWeave, which buys Nvidia chips and rents out access to them over the cloud, sank 11.6 per cent. GE Vernova, which is helping to power AI data centres, dropped 4.6 per cent.

Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI chatbot, tumbled 7.4 per cent to drop below $US83. That is how much Anthropic first sold its stock for in its initial public offering last week. The stock had briefly jumped as high as $US115 in its first day of trading amid a frenzy of hype. Such drops were powerful enough to drag the S&P 500 index lower even though the majority of stocks within the index climbed.

They rose following the latest report to say confidence among US consumers is improving by more than economists expected. Confidence jumped sharply for Democrats and independents following the midterm election results, according to the Conference Board. That narrowed the wide gap between them and Republicans, whose confidence fell slightly.

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Consumer Confidence Surges Post Elections

The results echo a preliminary report from the University of Michigan released earlier in the month, which also showed a jump in sentiment following the midterm elections and a drop in oil prices from late October. Companies in industries across the economy continue to report strong growth in profits for the summer. Dollar Tree climbed 12.5 per cent after reporting better earnings for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

The average shopper spent slightly more in its stores during the three months than a year earlier, and more of them came in than last year. Kohl s rallied 18.9 per cent after reporting a profit for the latest quarter, when analysts were expecting basically zero. It also gave forecasts for revenue for the final three months of its fiscal year that were better than expected.

Businesses in the S&P 500 are on pace to report overall growth in earnings per share of more than 25 per cent for a third straight quarter, according to FactSet. That is a big deal because stock prices tend to follow the path of corporate profits and interest rates over the long term. But emotions of investors can also overwhelm them in the short term, as the last few weeks have demonstrated.

Treasury Yields Slip Amid Safe Haven Flows

In the bond market, Treasury yields slipped as investors moved into investments seen as safer bets. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.91 per cent from 4.92 per cent late on Monday. That was despite a rise in oil prices, which tend to push upward on inflation and on bond yields. The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil rose 1.7 per cent to $US88.14.

It has been yo-yoing between $US72 and $US114 since the United States and Israel attacked Iran in February. In stock markets abroad, indexes were mixed across Europe and Asia. South Korea Kospi jumped 6.3 per cent, and Japan Nikkei 225 rallied 3.9 per cent for two of the world bigger moves, as they caught up to Monday surge from Wall Street.