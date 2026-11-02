Tech selloff drags S&P 500 down 1.8pc as Binance resumes after US$6.3b hack

A global selloff in technology and AI stocks pushed the S&P 500 to its worst day since June, while Binance customers withdrew US$3.64 billion after a hack that the exchange says it has now 95 per cent covered.

A selloff for technology stocks deepened on worries that Wall Street's frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology sent prices too high. The S&P 500 tumbled 1.8 per cent for its worst day since June and closed out a third straight losing week.

The weakness dragged the Nasdaq composite down a market-leading 2.9 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 572 points, or 1.1 per cent. The Australian sharemarket is set to dip, with futures pointing to a slide of 4 points at the open. The Australian dollar was trading at US70.29 cents.

Also read Australia news LIVE UPDATES: Binance record heist triggers sell-off as Bitcoin sinks below $US77k

The US stock market remains only 3.1 per cent below its all-time high, which has boosted the value of workers' retirement accounts, but it has become increasingly shaky as Tuesday's midterm elections in the United States approach. Worries about AI have already become a concern for voters across political parties, and President Donald Trump has historically used the stock market's performance as a measure of his own success.

Intel Stock Plunges After Profit Forecast

Intel's stock led the way lower and plunged 28.6 per cent for its worst drop since 1974. The chipmaker gave a profit forecast for the final three months of this year that fell short of analysts' expectations, as CEO Lip-Bu Tan said the personal-computer industry continues to feel pressure. The drop came even though Intel reported a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

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Amazon fell 1.4 per cent after reporting a weaker profit for the summer than analysts expected. Potentially more concerning for investors was Amazon's reporting that it burned through US$42.4 billion (A$60.3 billion) of cash over the prior 12 months, according to a measure called free cash flow. It spent US$94.8 billion on property and equipment, primarily through investments in artificial-intelligence technology.

A day earlier, Alphabet's stock dropped more than 12 per cent to its worst day on record and dragged the S&P 500 down after telling investors it burned through more cash during the summer than the spring. The company behind Google and YouTube cited similar, mammoth investments in AI. Worries are rising about whether all the hundreds of billions of dollars will produce enough profit and productivity to make the investment worth it.

AI Trade Shifts To Show Me Phase

At the same time, stocks of computer chip companies and other winners from the frenzy to build AI data centres have come under pressure on concerns that high interest rates may slow the further build out of data centres. We're moving out of the hopes and dreams phase of the AI trade and into the 'show me' phase, said Joe Tigay, portfolio manager at Equity Armor Investments, in a note to investors.

A drop of 4.2 per cent for Nvidia, the chip company that became the poster child of the AI frenzy, was the heaviest force pulling the S&P 500 downward, outweighing even Intel. In the cryptocurrency industry, stocks tumbled following a hack on the world's biggest crypto exchange.

Bitcoin Falls After Major Crypto Exchange Hack

The price of bitcoin fell below US$77,000 from more than US$86,000 earlier this month, and a US-based blockchain intelligence firm said a North Korean unit was likely behind the attack that impacted more than US$6 billion worth of crypto at Binance. Coinbase Global fell 10.6 per cent even though it reported stronger results for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Strategy, which says it owns about 4 per cent of the total supply of bitcoin, fell 7.8 per cent.

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It also reported a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected, while saying its chief financial officer will resign next week for personal reasons. Binance customers pulled US$3.64 billion, or 2.1 per cent of its assets, as the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange went back online on Sunday after the hack. Binance said withdrawals were stabilising after an initial spike and deposit volumes had remained substantial.

The exchange said it had now covered 95 per cent of the US$6.3 billion of stolen assets. Outside of tech, stocks were more resilient as many rallied after reporting stronger profits for the summer than analysts expected. Nearly as many stocks rose within the S&P 500 index as fell. ExxonMobil climbed 2.2 per cent, and Chevron added 1.8 per cent after the oil giants reported stronger profit for the summer than analysts expected.

Mondelez And Colgate Report Stronger Profits

Mondelez International rose 3.9 per cent after the company behind Oreo cookies and Ritz crackers reported stronger-than-expected growth. Colgate-Palmolive climbed 2.3 per cent after higher prices for its products around much of the world helped it deliver better revenue and profit than analysts expected. Expectations are high for US companies' ability to make bigger profits, even though people around the world are feeling discouraged about high inflation and high fuel prices.

Such expectations are what drove the S&P 500 to its record earlier this month. All told, the S&P 500 fell 140.32 points to 7,580.07. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 572.25 to 51,770.31, and the Nasdaq composite sank 747.73 to 25,437.00. In the bond market, Treasury yields eased in a signal that investors were buying US government bonds in search of something safer to own.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.93 per cent from 4.98 per cent late Thursday and from more than 5.30 per cent earlier in the month. Treasury yields fell even though oil prices bounced higher, something that usually drives yields upward because it worsens inflation. The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil rose 2.4 per cent to US$113.43.

It is near the high end of its range since the war with Iran sent oil prices and inflation higher. South Korea's Kospi dropped 3.5 per cent as worries about AI hit its tech-heavy market, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong climbed 1.5 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 2.1 per cent after the Bank of Japan decided to keep interest rates steady, echoing moves made earlier in the week by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.