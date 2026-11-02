ASX Poised for Flat Open as AI Stock Rout Drags Wall Street Lower; Binance Resumes After $6.3 Billion Hack

Wall Street fell sharply on Friday as AI-related stocks sold off, with the S&P 500 down 1.8% and the Nasdaq down 2.9%. The ASX is set for a flat open ahead of the RBA rates decision and major bank results.

The ASX is poised for a flat opening this morning, priced for little change ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia rates decision and results from the big banks this week.

The flat call follows a sharp selloff on Wall Street Friday, where an AI-related stock rout dragged major indexes lower. The S&P 500 tumbled 1.8 per cent for its worst day since June, closing out a third straight losing week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite sank 2.9 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 572 points, or 1.1 per cent. The Australian dollar was trading at US70.29 cents.

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Intel Leads AI Stock Rout

Intel led the decline, plunging 28.6 per cent for its worst drop since 1974. The chipmaker forecast weaker profit for the final three months of the year, falling short of analyst expectations, even though it reported stronger results for the latest quarter. Amazon fell 1.4 per cent after reporting a weaker summer profit than expected.

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More concerning for investors was its disclosure that it burned through $US42.4 billion of cash over the prior 12 months, spending $US94.8 billion on property and equipment, primarily for AI technology. A day earlier, Alphabet dropped more than 12 per cent to its worst day on record after saying it burned through more cash in the summer than the spring, citing massive AI investments.

Nvidia, the poster child of the AI frenzy, fell 4.2 per cent and was the heaviest drag on the S&P 500. Worries are rising about whether the hundreds of billions being spent on AI will produce enough profit to justify the investment. High interest rates may also slow the build-out of AI data centres, pressuring chipmakers and other winners of the boom. Outside tech, stocks were more resilient.

Energy Stocks Rise Amid Crypto Fallout

ExxonMobil rose 2.2 per cent and Chevron added 1.8 per cent after reporting stronger summer profits than expected. Colgate-Palmolive climbed 2.3 per cent on higher prices and better-than-expected revenue and profit. In cryptocurrency, stocks tumbled after a hack on Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange. Bitcoin fell below $US77,000 from more than $US86,000 earlier this month.

A US blockchain intelligence firm said a North Korean unit was likely behind the attack, which impacted more than $US6 billion worth of crypto. Binance customers pulled $US3.64 billion, or 2.1 per cent of its assets, as the exchange went back online Sunday. Binance said withdrawals were stabilising after an initial spike and deposits remained substantial. The exchange said it has covered 95 per cent of the $US6.3 billion of stolen assets.

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Coinbase Global fell 10.6 per cent despite stronger quarterly results. Strategy, which owns about 4 per cent of bitcoin's total supply, dropped 7.8 per cent after reporting a stronger profit and saying its CFO will resign next week for personal reasons. US stocks remain only 3.1 per cent below their all-time high, but the market has become increasingly shaky as Tuesday's midterm elections approach.

Market Falls Amid Election Concerns

Worries about AI have become a concern for voters across parties, and President Donald Trump has used stock market performance as a measure of his success. All told, the S&P 500 fell 140.32 points to 7,580.07. The Dow dropped 572.25 to 51,770.31, and the Nasdaq composite sank 747.73 to 25,437.00. Treasury yields eased, with the 10-year falling to 4.93 per cent from 4.98 per cent.

Oil prices bounced higher, with Brent crude rising 2.4 per cent to $US113.43 a barrel, near the high end of its range since the war with Iran. In Asia, South Korea's Kospi dropped 3.5 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.5 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 2.1 per cent after the Bank of Japan kept rates steady.

In Australia, October home price numbers showed a nationwide decline of 1.2 per cent, likely to be a key driver of sentiment today. The key figure to watch is a cash profit of $6.96 billion, the consensus forecast among analysts for the big banks.