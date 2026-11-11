Sonny Rennison overcomes Perthes disease to reach US Open junior wheelchair final

Sonny Rennison was diagnosed with Perthes disease at age four and told he could not walk, but ten years later he reached the US Open junior wheelchair final and made tennis history in New York.

Sonny Rennison was diagnosed with a rare bone condition at age four and told he could not walk any more. Ten years later, he reached the final of the US Open junior wheelchair boys singles in New York.

His mother recalls the moment he asked: But how will I play tennis? Sonny always wanted to play with a ball. At age two, he studied older kids at the basketball hoop and mimicked them until he mastered dribbling. At three, he always got a hole-in-one at mini-golf.

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From Impossible to Indoor Court

By four, he had discovered tennis, his grin wide as he stepped on court for his first lesson. Two months later, he woke with a severe limp. As a toddler, his mother developed her own limp, initially dismissed by doctors. Her mother sought a second opinion, which led to multiple surgeries to correct a non-existent hip joint.

By age 36, after years of immobility, she had a total hip replacement. Terrified her babies would inherit her imperfect bones, she fought for Sonny and his older sister to have every test and X-ray. But they were caught in the net of misdiagnosis, just like her. When they finally found the correct orthopaedic paediatrician, she knew from the subtle drop of his shoulders the moment Sonny's bones lit up the monitor.

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She was not just the paranoid mother every other medical professional had suggested she was. That day, they were told Sonny had Perthes disease. The blood supply to his hip was disrupted, leaving the ball joint to waste away. Any impact, from running to simply standing, would destroy the hip further.

Surgeries, procedures and treatments were listed, all familiar from her own childhood, along with the news that it could be something worse. Something that attacks. In the weeks following Sonny's diagnosis, their world shrank. With families based overseas, they were swallowed up by loneliness.

Mother's Daily Struggles

Unable to lift Sonny into his car seat because of her own physical limitations, his mother hoisted him into the stroller he had long outgrown to walk his sister to school. She battled scorching heat one day, torrential rain the next, held hostage by Melbourne's unpredictable weather. She cancelled playdates because hosting his friends became too difficult. They would perch next to him, twitching like wind-up toys, desperate to burn off their four-year-old energy.

She drank tea with their mothers, suppressing the howl embedded in her throat while forcing a smile through conversations she could barely follow. She spent hours on the phone, unprepared for the difficulties and expense of accessing wheelchairs, equipment and funding. At the end of each day, she hovered in front of the clock, waiting for her husband to return from work. He was the only other person who understood this new pain.

Four months after Sonny's diagnosis and first surgery, armed with no more than an Aldi-special wheelchair, they found Access for All Abilities Play. The government organisation connects Victorians with disabilities to local sports. Through them, they met Rob Hilbig, a young, enthusiastic coach with wheelchair tennis experience based at a nearby club. Six months after surgery, they wheeled Sonny onto the court, positioned him in front of the net, and locked the brakes.

His feet dangled from the giant chair, but as he gripped his racquet tight, that familiar grin returned to his face. He smashed every forehand and backhand Rob fed him, laughing as each ball whizzed past his new coach's head. His parents locked eyes. They knew nothing about wheelchairs, and even less about wheelchair sports, but they knew this moment was special, and a spark of hope ignited.

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Breakthrough into Elite Circles

Sonny later joined wheelchair tennis legends Heath Davidson and Dylan Alcott on the practice courts at the Australian Open. Ignoring Sonny's self-conscious pleas to make no fuss as the crowd swarmed for signatures and selfies, his mother blurted out: My son plays wheelchair tennis! The two stars peered over the barrier that was hiding Sonny from view.

They instructed everyone to make space for him to join them, unlatching a door to a world they could never have predicted 12 months prior. Tennis Australia's national development wheelchair coach, Greg Crumpy Crump, invited them to watch more matches at Melbourne Park. He offered Sonny the opportunity to do a coin-toss before a match, then, post-tournament, to try the special sports wheelchairs on site.

They were enormous, and after he tumbled out of one following an epic serve, they strapped him in with a makeshift velcro seatbelt. The next week, Crumpy presented him with a beautiful, Sonny-sized chair.

Then came the greatest gift of all: an introduction to the wheelchair juniors community, where they met kids like him, and parents who understood their reality, without any explanation. At nine, Sonny entered his first tournament. The rain was relentless, hammering the clubhouse roof, so when indoor courts were finally secured, matches ran late. At 8pm, Sonny's usual bedtime, he played his first competitive match against a junior who was twice his size.

Climbing the Rankings

The joy never left Sonny's face, even as the scores went against him. He was officially on the world rankings board at No. 58 after that match, the youngest player in the ITF junior boys division, and counting down until he could do it all again. Known for his contagious smile on and off the court, it is easy to assume nothing gets to Sonny. But so much has gone on behind that grin.

There were tearful nights after school because he could not play soccer with his mates. There were days he wore a plastic mask at shopping centres, hiding from stares when his legs were plastered thigh-to-ankle in broomstick casts. There was the throbbing pain that still keeps him bedridden for days. But always, he persists.

By 12, Sonny had climbed the world rankings, reaching 16th at the end of 2024. His goal was to represent Australia at the BNP Paribas World Team Cup. In September 2026, at the US Open in Flushing, NY, he celebrated with a trophy after a Junior Wheelchair Boys Singles championship match. He had made tennis history in New York.