Spanish director Pedro Almodovar discusses his new film Bitter Christmas, the selfish nature of writers, and how he gave up nightlife to live like a nun.

Pedro Almodovar, the acclaimed Spanish director, is 77 and lives what he calls a nun-like life. He has given up the dancing and nightlife he loved when young.

Mining Life For Cinematic Material

Instead he finds excitement in writing and creation. He says biology is very real and there is no time for both. His new film is called Bitter Christmas. It confronts a dilemma he hardly seems to feel as a dilemma: what you can take from other people's real lives.

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He has always mined his own life for material. The film opens with a story about a friend whose real-life experience he used in an earlier movie. The friend had spent a week with a Basque terrorist without knowing who he was. Almodovar says the man kidnapped her, more or less, for a week in her house.

Despite that horror, he says, they had sex all the time and it went very well. After a week they emerged and were both arrested. She spent nine months in jail. What fascinated Almodovar was that she felt betrayed because the man had not told her he was a terrorist.

He found this comical and used it in his 1988 film Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. He turned the Basque terrorist into a Shiite and his friend into a naive model called Candida. Nobody, he says, would ever have recognised her. Of course she recognised herself.

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He thought she should find it healing. He told her he had taken all the bitterness of a terrible event and turned it into something comedic. She was not happy. She said something he used in the new film: what really upset her was that the man would also recognise himself.

Selfish Nature Of The Writer

Almodovar says he has always tried not to offend anyone. But the bedrock truth is obvious: the film comes first. He acknowledged in an interview with The Guardian that the writer by nature is selfish. He added that this makes writers dangerous to the people around us.

His early frothy films celebrated the carnivalesque atmosphere of Spain's cities after Franco's dictatorship. They showed a highly coloured version of a real Madrid that nobody had seen before. It was a gay, gender-diverse, dancing and snorting Madrid. He started working when Spain had a new democracy and a new way of living, especially among young people.

He was at the centre of it all because he was very young. As he has grown older he has retreated from clubland. His work now offers more intimate reflections on the life of the artist and can be read as an extended autofiction. His new film Bitter Christmas is based on his own short story.

He wrote it in 2003 but it was not published until 2020 in a collection called The Last Dream. The film centres on a director called Elsa, played by Barbara Lennie. She has an adoring younger boyfriend, Bonifacio, played by Patrick Criado. He is a firefighter with a side-hustle as a stripper.

Elsa's friend Patricia, played by Victoria Luengo, has a marriage that is splintering to pieces. Almodovar often identifies with his women characters. At the outset he thought of Elsa as the protagonist and that he was Elsa. As he worked on the script it became clear that Elsa was fictional within the world of the film.

She was a character in the process of being written into existence. Her creator is Raul, played by Leonardo Sbaraglia. Raul is a writer-director in his 60s. He has a younger lover at home and a long-suffering manager called Monica, played by Aitana Sanchez-Gijon.

Their real story is told alongside that of Elsa and her coterie. Raul is clearly Almodovar's avatar, so we are aware of a third layer. That layer is Almodovar himself, the moving finger writing them all into existence. When we meet Raul he is grappling with writer's block, as Almodovar has sometimes felt himself to be.

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The block is unlocked only when Monica announces she is off to take care of an old friend, Natalia, played by Milena Smit, whose son has died. When Raul writes this tragedy into his script, Monica is wounded and outraged. She confronts him and he tries to sound contrite, but he is not letting that story go. Neither would Almodovar.

Mourning Women On Lanzarote

About 80 per cent of what the director says are things Almodovar would have said or has actually said. That does not stop him from acknowledging Raul as something of a villain. As usual in his films, the women are warm and vibrant even when they are behaving badly. Almodovar says it is a story of various women in mourning.

Elsa is mourning her mother. Patricia is mourning her husband whom she has left. Natalia has lost a young son. Their story culminates in Lanzarote, a holiday island in the Canaries that looks like a moonscape.

Almodovar says Lanzarote is a volcanic island and therefore entirely black. Colour, always crucial in his films, here becomes a metaphor. It becomes an ideal place, especially for the women to live out their mourning. There is one wide shot when Milena first arrives and sees all that black sand.

Almodovar told Milena in his directing notes to think of that place as a good place to die. He says he thinks Lanzarote is a good place to die.

Then he pauses and slides from melodrama to irony, a quintessential Almodovar move. He adds that it also photographs very well. His own life has been transformed in recent years. Around 15 years ago he realised he had a choice to make.

Choosing Creation Over Excitement

He would like to do exactly the same things he did when he was young. But there is a moment when you have to decide whether you keep on working or choose that excitement. He renounced the excitement. At the beginning you miss it, he says.

But he chose to live like a nun. He finds excitement in writing and creation, and it is very strong. There is no time to do both. The biology is very real.

That biological barrier is something he has explored before. In 2019 he made Pain and Glory, an overtly autobiographical piece with Antonio Banderas. Banderas was once upon a time his beautiful muse. The new film Bitter Christmas continues his late-career reflections on art, memory, and the cost of creation.