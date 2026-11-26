Dr Ron Petersen, who established the concept of mild cognitive impairment, recommends exercise, a heart-healthy diet, quality sleep and social connection for healthier cognitive ageing.

At age 80, Dr Ron Petersen still works full-time in clinical research as director of the Mayo Clinic Study of Ageing, where he also sees patients.

Dr Ron Petersen Pioneer In Cognitive Health

For more than 50 years he has studied healthy ageing, cognition and dementia. His research established the concept of mild cognitive impairment, the stage between healthy cognitive ageing and dementia. That idea changed how doctors and scientists study cognitive health by emphasising earlier detection and lifestyle changes. Petersen has co-written over 1500 peer-reviewed articles.

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Petersen, who recently received a lifetime contribution award from the National Academy of Neuropsychology in Chicago, said there are simple things we can all do for healthier cognitive ageing. He had other trips to San Diego and then Fort Lauderdale, Florida, lined up the following week. He spoke by phone about how his knowledge of dementia and ageing informs his own daily routines and habits. Ageing need not be a passive process, he says.

We can influence it. We can engage. And here is where lifestyle comes into play. If somebody pushed me to the wall and said you got to do one thing, what would it be, his answer would be exercise, Petersen says.

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When he is not travelling, he exercises about three to four days a week, often with his wife at a health club. He does brisk walking and sometimes uses a treadmill, changing the velocity. He also plays golf and does resistance training, such as leg presses and upper body presses, plus flexibility exercises. These, he says, are key to helping with balance and preventing falls, which he calls a real bugaboo of ageing.

Exercise Benefits Brain Health And Dementia Risk

His work and subsequent research have found that exercise can slow cognitive decline, reduce Alzheimer's risk and promote better brain health. Petersen recommends 150 minutes of aerobic exercise a week. Even a little bit, such as 10 minutes of super-slow jogging, helps, research shows. Just doing more than you are doing now is probably the single best item, he says.

Petersen stays busy with work, so he tries to relax when he is not working. He is not one of those people who do Sudoku, crosswords or brain games, he says. He does not watch a lot of TV, but when he does, it is either the news or sports. I do not read as much as I could, should and would like, but I like to read more nonfiction than fiction, he says.

He is currently reading a book called The Gales of November, about the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald on Lake Superior. It is just fascinating, he says. Staying mentally active, such as learning a language, listening to music, engaging in hobbies or using new technology, has both short- and long-term benefits for the brain, research finds.

He advises people that intellectual activities can help brain health, whether it is reading the newspaper, going to lectures or just discussing things with others. But he recommends finding one that is fun, that you enjoy doing and look forward to doing each day. It is hard to know whether a particular diet is better than another for the brain, Petersen says, but eating a heart-healthy diet, such as the Mediterranean diet or MIND diet, is a good idea.

Heart Healthy Diet Good For Brain

Studies have shown that focusing on foods such as vegetables, nuts, beans, fruits and seafood may cut the risk of cognitive decline and dementia, particularly in people already at higher risk. What we should be doing for our heart health, I think is good for the brain as well, he says. For his part, Petersen is an omnivore. He often eats granola and yoghurt with berries for breakfast.

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Lunch is on-the-fly, but he will sometimes have fruit, yoghurt and granola as well. He does not eat a lot of red meat, about once every two weeks. For dinner, he prioritises chicken and fish, but admits he eats some junk food too, especially when he is travelling. Researchers have found a link between alcohol consumption, especially heavy amounts, and increased dementia risk.

But Petersen does drink a bit of alcohol, usually on Fridays and Saturdays when out with family or friends. He prefers beer. There is always an enjoyment aspect, too, he says. Patients say, should I be drinking?

I say, well, if you do not drink, I would not start drinking. But if you do drink and you enjoy the one cocktail in the afternoon or the one glass of wine with dinner, that is probably OK. Sleep becomes more difficult as we age. Usually what happens is the quantity increases and the quality decreases, Petersen says.

So we may spend more time in bed but we are awakened and we cannot get back to sleep. Sleep is important for strengthening memories and clearing out waste from the brain. Disorders of sleep, including increased sleepiness or chronic insomnia, have been linked to higher risk of dementia and cognitive decline. Petersen follows common advice.

Sleep Habits Important For Memory And Health

He avoids stimulants such as caffeine at night. He goes to bed roughly at the same time, around 10.30pm, and gets up roughly at the same time, 6.30am, and has a cup of coffee. He may sleep in a bit on weekends. He said it is important to be mindful about sleep breathing disorders, such as sleep apnoea, and that naps are generally considered fine, as long as they are not too long.

Some people can go down for 10 to 15 minutes and, bingo, bounce right back in with the game and feel refreshed. And, you know, I think that is fine, he says. I am a little more concerned when you go down for an hour, two hours, something like that in the middle of the afternoon. That could be a sign of a sleep disorder and should be discussed with your health care provider.

Petersen has two children and six grandchildren who all live relatively nearby, and he gets together with them weekly. Family, social connectedness, networking and being with friends are all important, he says. Studies have shown that feelings of loneliness can increase the risk for dementia. Conversely, having strong social connections appears to protect brain health.