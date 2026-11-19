Businessman Steven Lowy says Australia is at a historic crossroads and urges institutions to treat antisemitism as seriously as other forms of discrimination, as the final royal commission report into antisemitism is due on December 18.

One of Australia's leading businessmen, Steven Lowy, has called for the nation to seize an opportunity to push anti-Jewish hate to the fringes of society when Virginia Bell delivers the final royal commission report into antisemitism.

Lowy, the former co-chief executive of Westfield Corporation, insisted Jewish Australians must not be excluded or harassed for being supporters of Israel. He said universities, arts organisations and businesses must take tackling antisemitism as seriously as discrimination against Indigenous Australians, Muslim Australians or women to receive public funding. The royal commission now has the nation's attention, and the world is watching, Lowy told a conference.

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Royal Commission Report Timeline And Funding

Bell will hand down her final report on December 18, four days after the first anniversary of the Bondi attack which killed 15 people in the nation's worst terror attack. Lowy said tackling antisemitism will require difficult decisions by private and public institutions. Who receives public funding? Who gets a grant, a platform, or a seat at the table? he asked.

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Are codes of conduct enforced or quietly set aside when enforcement is awkward? Ministers, vice chancellors, arts boards, chief executives and councils make those decisions every week, he said. Each one sends a signal about what this country will tolerate. The principle is simple: public money should not support people or organisations who promote hatred against any group of Australians.

Lowy, who has previously spoken about the online attacks faced by his family, added that ordinary Australians such as teachers, nurses, tradies and small business owners will have the most important role in ensuring that antisemitism does not become normalised. University of Sydney chancellor and former Telstra chief executive David Thodey agreed with Lowy. I worry about Australia, Thodey told the conference. This is not what we stand for.

We are about inclusion. We are not about antisemitism, and I just find it abhorrent. The conference venue was heavily protected by armed police guards, but there was no sign of protest activity.

Distorted Words Fueling Antisemitism Rise

Lowy said he believed the rise of antisemitism following the October 7 attacks in Israel, when 1200 people were killed, can be partly explained by a willful corruption of words such as genocide, colonisation, apartheid and Zionism to turn a complex conflict into a license to demonise Jews. The word Zionist in particular, he said, has been twisted and distorted beyond all reality and has become weaponised as a vicious slur.

This brand of antisemitism reflects the hardest prejudice to confront, Lowy said. This is the prejudice that believes itself virtuous, that excluding Jews or denying Jewish self-determination as a stand against racism is somehow a moral and correct thing to be doing, he said. Lowy argued in his speech that you cannot separate support for Zionism or the right of Israel to exist from the Jewish people generally.

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I am a proud Jew, and I am a proud Zionist, and the vast majority of Jewish Australians feel responsible for ensuring that Israel continues to exist, he said. When an institution says Zionists are not welcome on a panel at a music, art, or literary festival, or in a workplace, Jewish Australians overwhelmingly and understandably interpret that as Jews not being welcome.

Lowy's stance differs from groups such as the progressive Jewish Council of Australia and non-Zionist Jews, who argue that Jewish identity and support for Israel's existence should not be conflated. Lowy said Zionism simply describes a belief in the right of self-determination of the Jewish people in the historic, spiritual, religious, and physical homeland, Israel. Zionism does not necessitate any views about borders of Israel, settlements, the legal status of Jerusalem or Palestinian statehood, he said.

Israel Global Standing And Australian Views

Israel's global standing has plummeted since the war in Gaza began in 2023, with Pew Research polling released in June showing 79 per cent of Australians now hold an unfavorable view of Israel. More than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the war began according to the Gazan health ministry, a figure that includes Hamas combatants.

Israel has been accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been charged with war crimes by the International Criminal Court. Lowy said he supported a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and that he believed a new government in Israel not led by Netanyahu could help improve relations between Israel and Australia and reduce divisions within Israeli society.

He said he opposed the sanctions on Israeli settlers and settler organisations Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced this week. Lowy argued the sanctions would damage the Australia-Israel relationship but have no practical impact on settlement building in the West Bank. It is in Australia's interest to have close ties to Israel, Lowy said, pointing to co-operation between spy agencies ASIO and Mossad on national security as well as technological and business links.