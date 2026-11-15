Traveler Encounters Grizzly Bears, Orcas at Sonora Resort in Canada

A travel writer visits Sonora Resort in British Columbia, seeing grizzly bears and orcas, and explores Vancouver's hotels, restaurants, and outdoor activities.

A travel writer experienced close encounters with grizzly bears and orcas while staying at Sonora Resort, a luxury island getaway in British Columbia, Canada. The trip also included several days in Vancouver, the gateway city, with its own attractions.

Grizzly Bears And Salmon Ecosystem

The wildlife adventure began when the guide, from British Columbia's Homalco First Nations people, was explaining the importance of salmon to the ecosystem. A member of the group suddenly spotted a full-grown male grizzly sitting chest-deep in the river, eating a salmon. The minibus pulled over, and everyone got out to film until the bear swam downstream. The guide introduced himself with a joke, saying his government name is Dude, despite his name tag appearing to say Guide.

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He and his colleague Wilson shared deep knowledge of the area, noting that the salmon spawning run provides vital nutrients for the entire ecosystem. The group had already seen bald eagles and a golden eagle feeding on dead fish along the river. Later, while crossing a bridge, Wilson pulled over again. Below the bank was a mother bear with her two-year-old cub.

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This was a fitting climax to an astonishing morning. Although the hosts at Sonora Resort had confidently promised bear sightings, getting so close to these magnificent animals was almost overwhelming. Sonora Resort is located on its own island between Vancouver Island and the mainland. It is accessible only by boat, seaplane, or helicopter, and it epitomizes rustic luxury.

As part of the Relais & Chateaux group, it is almost as spectacular as the surrounding nature. The resort offers stunning views, spacious rooms with binoculars for watching seals and sea lions, a spa and gym, guided fishing, numerous hot tubs, minigolf, and archery. The Tyee dining room and bar serve classic and innovative dishes with fresh local ingredients, and unlimited snacks are available throughout.

Spotting Orcas Near Sonora Island

The day after the grizzly encounters, resort guide Robynne took the group at high speed around Sonora Island in a Zodiac boat, searching for a pod of orcas. After a teeth-chattering ride, they emerged from thick fog to find about 15 orcas, including a recently born calf, just a few hundred metres away. Robynne had already shown impressive boat-handling skills in swirling tidal rapids on the way back from the bears.

The mix of luxurious amenities and unspoilt nature makes Sonora special. Guests can walk five minutes in any direction and find cool, lush forest or a deserted headland to watch seals and sea lions. Nature even comes into the resort: during dinner one evening, a pine marten pushed its nose against the windowpane, delighting everyone. Vancouver is the gateway to this natural splendour, and it is worth a few days.

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Staying At Fairmont Hotel Vancouver

The writer stayed at the original Fairmont Hotel in downtown Vancouver, though some might prefer the newer Fairmont Waterfront and Fairmont Pacific Rim. Opened in 1939, the Fairmont is classic late-period art deco with a copper roof and gargoyles. The writer enjoyed meals at its Notch8 restaurant, from moules frites at the bar to a full chef's tasting menu.

Other memorable meals in Vancouver included fresh sushi at Miku Waterfront, bistro fare at Nightingale, and an extravagant tasting menu at the Michelin-starred Published on Main, along the Michelin mile on Main Street in Mount Pleasant. The plates showcased local foraged ingredients and fine local wines. Vancouver is also an excellent walking city; the writer strolled to Canada Dock, around the waterfront, and half of Stanley Park.

For cold-water swimming, the writer joined High Tide Sauna's floating facility, plunging into Vancouver Harbour at a crisp 14 degrees Celsius, energized afterwards and ready for a hot-stone massage at the Fairmont's Spa Solea. An hour out of town, the Sea to Sky Gondola offered mountain-top yoga and a guided walk through Squamish Canyon with Nicki of Wild Vedas, featuring mature trees, a spectacular waterfall, and squirrels and chipmunks, but no grizzly bears. The writer was a guest of Destination Vancouver and Sonora Resort.