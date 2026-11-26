A vehicle carrying petroleum products overturned and caught fire on a major ring road in Giza, Egypt, killing at least 30 people and injuring 15. President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi offered condolences as the health minister said the death toll was preliminary and could rise.

At least 30 people were killed and 15 injured when a vehicle carrying petroleum products overturned and caught fire on a major ring road in Egypt, the health ministry said.

The fire broke out late on Wednesday, Egypt time, above a tunnel in Giza's Al-Warraq district. The ring road connects key highways across Greater Cairo, linking the governorates of Cairo, Giza and Qalyubia. Local media reported that firefighters had brought the blaze under control. The official cause of the fire was not immediately known.

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Rescue workers pull victims from burning cars

At the scene, rescue workers were pulling people out of burning cars. An Associated Press video shows firefighters working to put out the fire spreading among the cars. Hundreds of people gathered near the scene as emergency crews responded. Burned cars were seen as firefighters extinguished blazes from the deadly fire on the road.

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Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi expressed his condolences to the victims in a statement. No further comments from the presidency were immediately available. Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said the 15 injured were taken to a nearby hospital and that he would head to the scene himself. He said the death toll was preliminary, raising concerns it could rise further.

Authorities have not released additional details about the victims or the condition of the injured. Authorities have not said what led the vehicle to overturn before catching fire. Official investigations into the cause of the fire were ongoing. Road accidents are common in Egypt due to factors including speeding, weak enforcement of traffic regulations and poor road conditions.

Egypt expands road network despite safety concerns

In recent years, Egypt has expanded its road network with new highways and bridges under a broader infrastructure programme aimed at easing congestion and accommodating rapid population growth and urban expansion. While the projects have improved traffic flow in some areas, concerns over road safety persist. The latest crash has renewed attention on the risks faced by drivers and passengers on the country's busy roads.

The ring road where the fire occurred is a key artery for traffic across Greater Cairo. It links major highways and serves millions of residents in Cairo, Giza and Qalyubia. The incident happened above a tunnel in the Al-Warraq district of Giza, according to the health ministry. Rescue workers and firefighters responded to the scene as flames spread among vehicles.

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Health minister confirms injuries taken to hospital

Hundreds of onlookers gathered nearby as crews worked to control the fire. An Associated Press video showed firefighters battling the blaze that had spread among cars on the road. Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said he would travel to the scene. He confirmed that 15 injured people had been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The death toll remained preliminary, he said, suggesting it could increase as authorities continue their work. This story was reported by Reuters and AP.