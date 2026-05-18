At Least 80 People Die From Bundibugyo Strain of Ebola in Congo and Uganda

At least 80 people, including three health workers, have died due to the Bundibugyo strain of the disease-causing virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda. Live updates: Here's what you need to know about the disease, its spread, and available resources. Fruit bats are believed to be its natural host, and humans can contract it by coming into contact with the bodily fluids of infected animals or people.

At least 80 people, including three health workers, have died due to the Bundibugyo strain of the disease-causing virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

Live updates: Here's what you need to know about the disease, its spread, and available resources. Ebola, a virus that causes the disease, is named after the Ebola River in the DRC. Fruit bats are believed to be its natural host. Humans can contract the virus by coming into contact with the bodily fluids of infected animals or people.

The Bundibugyo virus, which caused the current outbreak, is rare. Its last known outbreak was in Uganda's Bundibugyo district in 2007, resulting in the deaths of 37 out of 149 reported cases. The second time was in 2012 in an outbreak in Isiro, Congo, where 57 cases and 29 deaths were reported.

Currently, there is no vaccine or treatment for Bundibugyo virus as the only approved vaccine or treatment for Ebola applies to the strain of the disease caused by the Ebola virus. So far, the outbreak doesn't meet the criteria of an international public health emergency. Here's what to do: Focus on containment, mass testing, and quarantining to stop the spread. Follow travel advisories for safety





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WHO Addresses Pandemic Concerns Over Ebola Outbreak in DRCThe World Health Organisation (WHO) has addressed pandemic concerns regarding the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency but countries sharing land borders with DRC are at high risk for further spread. The UN health agency reported 80 suspected deaths, eight laboratory-confirmed cases, and 246 suspected cases as of Saturday in DRC's Ituri province across at least three health zones, including Bunia, Rwampara, and Mongbwalu. The DRC health ministry reported 80 deaths in the new outbreak in the eastern province. The outbreak is considered extraordinary due to the lack of approved therapeutics or vaccines for the Bundibugyo virus, unlike for Ebola-zaire strains. The DRC-Uganda outbreak poses a public health risk to other countries, with some cases of international spread already documented. Countries are advised to activate their national disaster and emergency-management mechanisms, undertake cross-border screening, and restrict travel and trade until 21 days after exposure. However, countries should not close their borders or restrict travel and trade out of fear, as this could lead to people and goods making informal border crossings that are not monitored.

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