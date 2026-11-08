Gunman Kills Six in Krakow Market Square, Poland Calls It Act of Terror

A 25-year-old Polish citizen opened fire in Krakow's main market square, killing six people and wounding 16, including foreign nationals and police officers. The suspect, who held far-right views, was injured and arrested, and three bodies were later found at his home.

A gunman opened fire in Krakow's main market square on Saturday afternoon, killing six people and wounding 16, Polish authorities said. The attack occurred at about 3pm local time when the suspect drove into the busy square and began shooting randomly.

Poland's defence minister, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, called it an act of terror on the people of the city. The suspect is a 25-year-old Polish citizen who was fascinated with far-right ideologies and held very radical and ultra-nationalistic views, interior minister Marcin Kierwinski said. He wore military-style fatigues, a bulletproof vest, and used an automatic weapon, according to police spokesperson Katarzyna Cislo. Police found other weapons and ammunition in his car.

Also read Five Killed, Multiple Injured in Krakow Market Square Shooting; Suspect in Custody

Suspect Hospitalized After Police Fire

He was shot and injured by police after an exchange of fire and was transported to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. Four women and two men were killed, one of them a British citizen, police said. Three of the victims were Polish women, and the remaining two had not been identified. Five foreign nationals from Britain, Austria, Germany, Portugal, and Russia were among the wounded, a government spokesperson said.

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Two police officers were also injured, one seriously after being shot three times. A total of 13 people were hospitalised in serious conditions, though that figure may include the gunman. Two of the injured were treated and released within hours. Late on Saturday night, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said two more women and one man had been found dead in the suspect's home, most likely members of his family.

Tusk said police are investigating the tragic shooting and that he was being updated by the interior ministry. He later traveled to Krakow. Government spokesperson Adam Szlapka wrote on X that the event had shaken all of Poland. The attacker engaged in a wild ride around the main square, which is why people were wounded at several locations, Cislo said, adding that he appeared to have acted alone and kept firing at police even after being shot.

Tram Driver Reports Being Shot At

A tram driver reported at about 3pm that his vehicle was shot at from a man in a moving car. The window of the driver's cabin was shattered, but no injuries were reported on the tram. Heavily armed police in helmets and tactical gear were present at the square, video footage from Reuters showed, with pedestrians walking as sirens rang out. Krakow's main market square, lined with cafes and bars, is typically busy and popular with tourists and locals.

The city receives 15 million visitors a year, most passing through the square. Mayor Lukasz Gibala declared a period of mourning until Wednesday. He vowed that Krakow will remain open to visitors, saying in a video on X: The square will belong to us again. Justice minister Waldemar Zurek wrote on X that authorities would ensure the perpetrator is held fully accountable and severely punished.

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Gun Permit Numbers Rise In Poland

President Karol Nawrocki said he was deeply concerned by reports of the tragic events and that his thoughts are with victims, those injured, and their families. The head of the National Security Bureau was on his way to Krakow, Nawrocki added. The Warsaw mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski, announced increased security measures, including road barriers, along main streets in the old town in the capital after the attack. Poland, like most European Union countries, has strict rules about acquiring guns.

However, Euronews reported that Poland issued a record 50,700 gun permits in 2025, and the number of active permits registered in 2025 was almost double the number registered in 2015, according to police statistics cited in the report.