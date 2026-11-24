Jensen Huang returned as Nvidia CEO 11 days after resigning amid a scandal involving alleged affairs and a Chinese spy, with US President Donald Trump intervening. Nvidia stocks surged 30 percent, and Taipei night market vendors largely support him.

Jensen Huang is back as chief executive of Nvidia, just 11 days after his stunning downfall. The reappointment came at the intervention of US President Donald Trump.

News of his return sent Nvidia stocks surging 30 percent on US markets. Taiwan markets opened on Tuesday signaling an incoming recovery, following a 17 percent rout in the days after his resignation amid a sell-off of tech stocks. The comeback began pinging on phones across Ningxia Night Market in Taipei, where Huang has been a frequent visitor during his trips to Taiwan.

Also read Nvidia shares jump 32.7% as Jensen Huang returns as CEO, sparking Wall Street rally

I am overwhelmed that he is getting his job back, says Ms Tzeng, 74, who has run the Zhan Ji Fruit stall with her husband for almost 40 years. Huang has visited their shop several times to satiate a craving for his childhood snack of Taiwanese black persimmon tomatoes served with a sweet ginger-soy dipping sauce.

On his most recent visit in June, accompanied by his wife, Lori, he bought bags of mangosteens and apples, signed the shop backlit menu with a Sharpie, and left a generous tip. It is normal for a rich guy to have multiple mistresses or girlfriends, she says. She does not agree with his conduct, but she is suspicious about the details she has heard about Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman who was his paramour and an alleged Chinese spy.

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I am sure there is another reason behind the scandal and why he was being ousted from the company. For sure, he was being set up by someone, Tzeng says, adding that enemies in the US were the likely culprit.

Corporate saga shapes up with scandal and presidential interference

Huang stunning downfall as Nvidia boss, followed by an even more stunning reappointment just 11 days later at the intervention of US President Donald Trump, is already shaping up to be the most compelling corporate saga of the 21st century with a long way yet to run. The scandal, which also involves two more alleged affairs with Nvidia employees, has generated a Hollywood-worthy script of moral frailty, poor corporate judgement, presidential interference, and unfurling national security concerns around Nvidia role at the apex of the US-China AI tech rivalry.

It has complicated Jensen Huang image in Taiwan, an island democracy that lives in China threatening shadow, where he is admired by many and dubbed papa Huang or the people dad. In Taipei, Huang is a local boy who made it big as a tech billionaire in the US, but never forgot his roots. His regular unscripted visits to street-food vendors instantly become viral sensations known as Jensanity.

He is mobbed by locals wanting autographs, and stops to pose for photos with stallholders, often leaving big tips. After he resigned earlier this month, the city tallest skyscraper, Taipei 101, lit up with messages of support such as Taiwan loves Jensen Huang in a display funded by Taiwan technology industry.

I support him and I will never, ever take the photo down, says Tzeng, referring to a photo of Huang with her and her husband prominently displayed on their stall front. He is a lifeline of the Taiwanese economy because a lot of people invest in Nvidia, and when he returns, that means there is a revival in the stock market and people will make money from this company again.

By the time we finish the interview 15 minutes later, our phones have lit up with a fresh round of alerts. Husband and wife Du Chang-chun, right, and Wu Li-Ling have posted photos with Jensen Huang around their shaved ice shop. Nvidia stocks surged 30 percent on US markets on the news of Huang reinstatement.

It signalled an incoming recovery when Taiwan markets opened on Tuesday, following a 17 percent rout in the days after his resignation amid a sell-off of tech stocks. Nvidia is critical not only to Taiwan economic security, but also to its national security.

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Nvidia critical to Taiwan economic and national security

Its most advanced chips are fabricated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company a behemoth so vital to America lead over China in the AI race, and to global advanced manufacturing, that it is widely seen as a silicon shield deterring Beijing from attacking the island. At the Linjiang Night Market, another street food strip a few kilometres away, meat skewer stall owner Wang Jing-Yang is chatting with a customer about the impact of the Huang scandal on Taiwan markets.

I think he deserves punishment because he has done something wrong, Wang, 26, says, but he adds that Huang was set up in a conspiracy by those envious about his wealth. The majority of Taiwanese people, and the customers that visit here, they are still a big fan of him. His female customer is not so convinced. From a woman perspective, cheating on his wife is a wrong thing to do.

How many mistresses is it one, two, and three? But to a guy, it is a trap. A short walk down the street, tourists and locals are ploughing into mounds of mango snow ice a sweet concoction of shaved frozen coconut, condensed milk and the fruit of the gods. Ice World, as the shop is called, was an instant addition to the Taipei foodie map after Huang visited in 2023.

Husband and wife owners Du Chang-chun and Wu Li-Ling have no fewer than 10 photos with Huang hanging in their shop, as well as a TV out the front playing a loop of his visit. Everyone has done something wrong in their lives, but they should be forgiven, says Wu, 63, adding, as long as his wife forgives him, then it is all right.

Locals celebrate Huang return despite moral concerns

The majority of Taiwanese people, and the customers that visit here, they are still a big fan of him. They learned of Huang resurrection when a South Korean diner called Du over to the table and showed a translated message in Chinese on his phone: Do you know Jensen Huang just got back to Nvidia. He is CEO again.

It has been on the back of my mind that it is only a matter of time for Jensen to make a strong return to the company. He is smart. He is an intelligent person. We just love him, Wu, his wife says.

We do not care about how the others feel or think about him. And you see? It is less than two weeks after his resignation, and now he is back!