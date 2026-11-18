Wayne Rooney has revealed he contemplated suicide and struggled with alcohol during his Manchester United career, crediting his wife Coleen with helping him through the darkest period of his life.

Wayne Rooney has revealed he contemplated suicide during his playing days at Manchester United and struggled to feel comfortable anywhere apart from on the pitch.

The former England captain, who also battled a toxic relationship with alcohol, has laid bare the mental-health problems he suffered despite being newly married and a father to his eldest child, Kai, who is now 17. Rooney said he would spend two days at a time drinking at home and at his lowest point he considered taking his own life.

Also read Wayne Rooney says he contemplated taking own life during playing career

Rooney Hid Struggles From Son

He told the Telegraph that he could look back and say he was selfish, but he knew he was going through something he was really struggling to deal with. He said he did not want Kai seeing him like that, which is why he would hide away. Rooney said he got to a place where he was contemplating suicide and just did not want to be around anyone.

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He did not want to see people in the streets and did not want to go into shops. He said he was always comfortable on a football pitch, but everything else he really struggled with. Rooney, United's record scorer with 253 goals, said the issues he faced occurred at the height of his career at Old Trafford. He won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and three League Cups before leaving the club.

He said you do not want to show any weakness, so you try to mask it. Even though he knew the position he was in, it was difficult to actually admit he was in that position because he felt like you feel less of a man for doing that. Rooney said he was speaking to a therapist to try and figure out what was up with him.

Peak Career Marked Lowest Point

When he looked back, he was probably at the height of his career, had just had a young son and had just been married. It should have been the happiest point in his life and it was not. He said it was probably the lowest point because of the selfish acts he was taking. Rooney, who is participating in the ITV show I'm A Celebrity...

Get Me Out Of Here! , credited his wife Coleen with helping him through the darkest period. He said Coleen helped him massively and could have walked away because it was that bad, but she stuck by him and helped him get through it. He has previously said he honestly believed that if she were not there he would be dead.

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Wife Coleen Helped Him Through Darkness

He said that was a moment in his life where he was struggling massively with alcohol, massively struggling, and he did not think he could turn to anyone. The 41-year-old is reportedly this year's highest-paid camp-mate on a deal reportedly worth £800,000 ($1.5 million). In the show's first episode, he jumped out of a plane using a parachute and drank fish guts from a cocktail glass.

Rooney was recently named pundit of the year at the Broadcast Sport Awards following his exploits at the World Cup, where he was working for the BBC. His quip after the World Cup final half-time show, in which he said it was crap, went viral. For free and confidential advice about alcohol and other drug treatment services call the National Alcohol and Other Drug Hotline on 1800 250 015. Access free 24/7 drug and alcohol counselling online at www.counsellingonline.org