Florida mother arrested after leaving four children home alone during Las Vegas work trip

A Florida mother was arrested on neglect charges after leaving her four children, aged 14, 12, 11 and nine, home alone for days. The case has reignited debate over when children can be left unsupervised, with Australia offering no single legal age.

A Florida mother was arrested on several charges of neglect last week after leaving her four children, aged 14, 12, 11 and nine, at home alone for days while she attended a work trip in Las Vegas.

The case has reignited the parenting debate over what age is considered safe to leave children home unsupervised. In Australia, the dilemma has no definitive answer. Queensland is the only Australian state or territory with a law specifically addressing leaving a child at home alone. There, it is a criminal offence to leave a child under 12 unsupervised and without care for an unreasonable period.

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Australian Laws On Leaving Children Alone

The law says what constitutes a reasonable period depends on relevant circumstances, including the child's health, how long the child is alone, and a range of other factors. Everywhere else in Australia, parents are legally obliged to ensure their child is safe and their needs are met, but there is no minimum age requirement. So when can a parent leave their child at home unsupervised?

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There is no magic age that works for every child, says Carol Markie-Dadds, country director for the Triple P - Positive Parenting Program. Parents and carers know their child best, so they may consider whether the child is ready by thinking about maturity, confidence, judgment and the ability to cope if something unexpected happens, she says. To establish this, Markie-Dadds says to ask: Would my child know what to do if something unexpected happened?

Whether it is someone knocking at the door, a power outage or a fire alarm, children should know who to contact and what steps to take. Parents should also consider whether their home and neighbourhood are safe, and whether the child can follow family rules and expectations. It is also important that children feel confident and secure when left alone, rather than distressed or anxious about being on their own, Markie-Dadds says.

Factors Influencing Child Readiness For Alone Time

Neurodiversity, medical conditions, confidence levels, anxiety and previous experience can all influence how comfortable and capable a child is when home alone. For longer periods, including overnight, much greater independence and careful planning are required to ensure reasonable care is taken to keep children safe during the parents' absence, Markie-Dadds adds. Trialling shorter periods at home alone first can be a good way to test the waters and prepare both children and parents for the experience.

Raising Children Network director Derek McCormack says a gradual approach is the best way to prepare a child to be home alone. Start by leaving your child or children home for 10 minutes and build up from there, he explains. It is also a good idea to have rules about what they can and cannot do while they are home alone, for example, they cannot have friends over or swim in the backyard pool when there is no adult around.

Planning for different scenarios is also helpful, including keeping important phone numbers available, having an emergency plan, and ensuring a trusted adult nearby knows the child is home alone. What works well for one child may not be right for another, even if they are the same age, Markie-Dadds says.

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Managing Boredom And Sibling Responsibilities

Additionally, children can feel bored or lonely, so it can help to leave them with activities, tasks or a routine to follow, for example, do homework, set the table for dinner, and then have free time. Parents should also consider how many children are staying home unsupervised.

It is critical that older children are left in charge only when ready to do so, and if younger children will comply with their direction, says Elisabeth Shaw, chief executive of Relationships Australia NSW. Each should carry some responsibility for managing the time alone effectively, and report when it goes awry. If one of the siblings has special needs, or is very young, then the eldest needs to be older before carrying a substantial burden of care.

When parents are away, they should still check in regularly and lead by example, being reliable and accountable. The time being alone needs to have a defined end, Shaw says. When you return, it is also helpful to discuss the experience. Talk about what they did well and, if needed, what you could both do differently next time, Markie-Dadds says.

Gradually build up to longer periods of being left home alone as your child demonstrates increased levels of maturity, responsibility and confidence.