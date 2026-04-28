Athens Shootings: 89-Year-Old Suspect at Large After Injuring Five

An 89-year-old man is on the run after two shooting attacks in Athens left five people injured. The suspect, identified as a retired garbage collector, opened fire at a social security agency and a courthouse.

A tense situation is unfolding in Athens , Greece , following two separate shooting incidents that have left five people injured and an 89-year-old man at large.

The suspect, identified by local media as a retired garbage collector residing in the Athens area, allegedly initiated the attacks using a shotgun. The first incident occurred at a branch of EFKA, Greece’s social security agency. According to police reports, the suspect entered the building and discharged the weapon, striking an employee in the leg. Security camera footage circulating in local news outlets appears to depict the suspect calmly walking near the EFKA office, visibly carrying a short-barrelled shotgun.

This footage has become a key piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation. Shortly after the first shooting, the same individual is believed to have carried out a second attack at a courthouse in a different part of central Athens. Multiple individuals were wounded in this second incident. Reports indicate that the suspect abandoned the shotgun at the courthouse, alongside several letters addressed to various newspapers.

He then reportedly fled the scene on foot. Emergency services swiftly responded to both locations, with ambulance crews transporting the injured to nearby hospitals. Stratis Dounias, the head of the judiciary employees' union in Athens, confirmed to ERT, the public broadcaster, that four women working at the small claims court sustained minor injuries. The nature of the injuries sustained at the courthouse is currently being assessed, but initial reports suggest they are not life-threatening.

The letters left at the scene are now being analyzed by authorities, who hope they will provide insight into the suspect’s motives and potentially reveal any grievances or demands he may have. The content of these letters is being kept confidential as the investigation progresses. The manhunt for the 89-year-old suspect is currently underway, with a significant police presence deployed throughout Athens. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings of the individual.

The age of the suspect has added a layer of complexity to the case, raising questions about his mental state and the factors that may have contributed to these violent acts. While the suspect’s identity has been widely reported by Greek media, police have not officially confirmed his name, citing ongoing investigative procedures. The incidents have understandably caused widespread shock and concern among residents of Athens.

The Greek government has issued a statement condemning the shootings and assuring the public that all necessary measures are being taken to apprehend the suspect and ensure public safety. The investigation is being led by a specialized unit of the Athens police department, with support from national security agencies. The focus remains on locating the suspect and understanding the circumstances that led to these events.

The authorities are also reviewing security protocols at government buildings and courthouses to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The incident has sparked a national conversation about gun control and mental health services in Greece





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