Athens Shootings: Gunman Wounds Several in Social Security Office and Courthouse Attacks

A gunman opened fire at a social security office and a courthouse in central Athens, Greece, wounding multiple people. Police are searching for the suspect, reported to be an 89-year-old man. The motive for the shootings is currently unknown.

A series of shootings unfolded in central Athens , Greece , on Tuesday, leaving several individuals wounded and prompting a large-scale police operation to apprehend the perpetrator.

The initial incident occurred at a social security office, where a gunman opened fire, injuring an employee. Authorities quickly responded to the scene, initiating a search for the suspect. Greek media outlets reported the suspect as an 89-year-old man, though this information remains subject to official confirmation. The situation escalated when the same individual was subsequently linked to a second shooting at a courthouse located in another part of the city center.

Multiple people sustained injuries in this second attack, and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to provide immediate assistance. Footage broadcast by the state broadcaster ERT depicted ambulance crews transporting at least three injured individuals from the courthouse to awaiting ambulances, highlighting the severity of the situation. The motive behind these shootings remains unclear at this time.

However, reports from ERT suggest that the gunman may have scattered envelopes containing documents at the courthouse following the shooting, seemingly indicating that these documents were central to his actions and motivations. This detail adds a layer of complexity to the investigation, suggesting the attacks were not random acts of violence but rather potentially driven by specific grievances or disputes.

Alexandros Varveris, the head of the National Social Security Fund (EFKA), provided a detailed account of the initial shooting at the social security office. He stated that the gunman entered the building and proceeded to the fourth floor, where he specifically targeted an employee. According to Varveris, the gunman warned one employee to take cover before firing at another, striking them in the leg. The suspect was reportedly wearing a trench coat, concealing a shotgun beneath it.

This suggests a degree of premeditation and planning on the part of the perpetrator. The wounded employee received immediate medical attention at the scene, with police applying a tourniquet to control the bleeding before transporting them to a hospital for further treatment. The police response has been swift and comprehensive, with a dedicated operation underway to locate and apprehend the suspect.

The discovery of the shotgun used in the attacks is a significant development in the investigation, providing crucial evidence for law enforcement officials. The coordinated nature of the shootings, occurring at two separate locations in the city center, raises concerns about potential security vulnerabilities and the need for enhanced security measures in public buildings. The incident has understandably caused widespread shock and concern among residents of Athens and across Greece.

The authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with the ongoing investigation. The focus now is on apprehending the suspect, determining the full extent of the injuries sustained by the victims, and uncovering the underlying motive behind these disturbing acts of violence. The investigation is expected to be thorough and extensive, involving detailed analysis of the documents left at the courthouse and interviews with witnesses to piece together a complete understanding of the events that transpired.

The incident underscores the importance of addressing potential grievances and providing support to individuals who may be struggling with difficult circumstances, in an effort to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future. The Greek government has yet to release an official statement, but it is anticipated that they will address the nation shortly to provide updates on the situation and reassure the public





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Athens Greece Shooting Gunman Social Security Courthouse Police Injuries EFKA

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