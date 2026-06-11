Athleticism and Longevity in High-Intensity Sports: Ronaldo, Messi, and the World Cup

This article explores the exceptional athleticism and longevity of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and other athletes in high-intensity sports. It discusses the role of sports science, artificial intelligence, and individualised training programs in extending careers.

Cristiano Ronaldo has still shown exceptional athleticism in the latter part of his career. One of many times a shirtless Ronaldo has celebrated scoring. played at a men's World Cup .

At this year's extended tournament, that number will be matched. There are others just as close to the mark, with Argentine legend Lionel Messi to turn 39 during the group stage. In a testament to their longevity, Ronaldo, Messi, and Mexico's goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, 40, will appear at a record-breaking sixth men's World Cup.

And some of the other 40+ headline acts rank amongst their country's, if not the sport's, all-time greats including Croatia's Luka Modrić, and Germany's Manuel Neuer and Bosnia and Herzegovina's Edin Džeko. The most common reason given for extending careers is simply sports science. Over time, as always, we have an increased understanding of physiology, training methods, skill developments, and they're all improving.

And sports scientists are getting better at understanding those and then prescribing training, recovery, nutrition, alongside coaches and all the other support staff that work around an athlete. So each of the sports science disciplines is really starting to contribute and improve athlete performance, which then means that athletes can play for longer periods of time.

The emergence of artificial intelligence has been a key factor in more recent advances, with the processing of large data sets helping in individualising programs. Socceroos legend Mark Schwarzer believes that physically, Messi will be able to do 90 minutes three times in a row in the group stages at the levels that we've expected in the past. He's not someone to track back anymore.

His influence still has been huge, and he's an unbelievable player and still within a certain area, ball at his feet, he's still gonna be very difficult to deal with. Goalkeepers have long been the torchbearers for pushing age limitations. Danny Vukovic, 41, retired two years ago and was part of the Socceroos' past two World Cup squads.

Before I retired, I probably wasn't as sharp as I once was or as explosive as I was, but I feel like I read the game a lot better. I understood the game a lot better. You could nullify things and cut things out just simply through reading the game better, and I think that's what these guys do. Managing training loads is an important factor for any player.

Quite often we hear players who are older say they get to do less or have a longer off-season. So obviously the sports science is important, but that also enables them to have more life sport balance so that they may come back more refreshed, more ready to train so that they can really train hard at the times they're there.

Tom Brady played on in the NFL until he was 45, LeBron James, 41, has stuck around for so long that he's now playing alongside his 21-year-old son Bronny, and Serena Williams recently announced her comeback at age 44. As you're beginning to approach 50, for example, we see a decrease in aerobic capacity, decrease in muscle mass and power, neuromuscular function, hormone function





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Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi World Cup Athleticism Longevity Sports Science Artificial Intelligence Individualised Training Programs

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