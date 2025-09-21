Atlassian Central: Sydney's Futuristic, Sustainable Tech Hub Takes Shape

Construction progresses on Atlassian's $1.45 billion headquarters in Sydney, a revolutionary high-rise office designed with sustainability and employee well-being in mind. The building, constructed with green concrete, timber, and steel, features a unique 'habitat' design, automated facades, and open garden spaces, setting a new standard for future workplaces.

Rising high above Central Station, the new $1.45 billion futuristic headquarters of Atlassian , a homegrown tech giant, is rapidly taking shape. This landmark building, Atlassian Central, is constructed with green concrete, timber, and structural steel, emphasizing its commitment to climate-friendly practices and its vision for the future of high-rise office work.

Atlassian's chief executive and co-founder, Mike Cannon Brookes, highlights that the project is not merely another office tower but a complete reimagining of the workplace. It's designed to be sustainable, green, and smart, tailored for the way teams collaborate in the modern era. This pioneering project is in partnership with Dexus, and it's set to become the world’s tallest hybrid commercial tower and the tallest high-rise in Sydney's southern precinct, anchoring the new Tech Central technology hub. The design revolutionizes the traditional commercial office tower layout. Instead of enclosed single-floor plates, architectural firms BVN and SHoP have developed a design that clusters each four-story section into interconnected, timbered “habitats.” These habitats are stacked within a steel exoskeleton, removing the need for internal columns. Each pod consists of one fully air-conditioned floor and three floating timber floors, recessed to overlook a triple-height atrium “park space.”\The design incorporates innovative features aimed at sustainability and employee well-being. These open gardens will be planted with 13,000 native plants, contributing to the building's reduced carbon footprint. Utilizing Sydney's temperate climate, the northern facade will feature 6,000 automated glass louvres. These louvres, linked to weather stations, will allow natural breezes to cool large areas and sunlight to warm them, minimizing the need for mechanical cooling and air handling. Dexus project director Peter Morley emphasizes that this operable facade will significantly reduce energy consumption. The design also incorporates mass timber, sourced from European Spruce for its density and fire-retardant properties. Atlassian's head of workplace, Gina Creegan, states that the building is designed to encourage workers to come to the headquarters and fosters a sense of community and well-being that extends beyond traditional office amenities. The aim is to allow workers to sit in natural light in a living garden environment which encourages connection and boosts productivity.\Currently, the 39-story Atlassian Central is at its halfway point in construction. The historic Parcels Shed has been dismantled, is set to be refurbished, and will be reinstated before the project's expected completion in 2028. The first seven floors will house a YHA hostel and hotel. Several “habitats” will be subleased to other innovative tech ventures, reflecting a shift from Atlassian as the sole tenant to an anchor tenant model. The remaining floors will accommodate Atlassian employees, including a rooftop event space for 350 people, and food and beverage outlets across two floors. This will significantly expand the company's existing office footprint. The project reflects Atlassian's commitment to innovation and growth, expanding its workforce and making significant investments in Silicon Valley's AI start-up, The Browser Company. The location also benefits from its proximity to light rail, heavy rail, and Metro. The only missing element is a car park





