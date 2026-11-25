Usman Khawaja said he was hurt by Pat Cummins repeated personal attacks during a 70-minute press conference but still hopes to preserve their friendship and has proposed a collective team statement on the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Usman Khawaja was left dismayed by what he deemed Test skipper Pat Cummins repeated personal attacks on him but he hopes to still salvage their relationship.

Khawaja spoke on The Grade Cricketer podcast and revealed he had pitched a collective statement on behalf of the 2018 Australian Test side to Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg taking full responsibility for the ball-tampering scandal. He also welcomed the planned truth forum on the infamous tour of South Africa. Khawaja was given no assurance by Greenberg that the proposal would be accepted by his former teammates.

Also read 'Never seen that side of Pat': Uzzie responds to Cummins, reveals heartfelt Bancroft text

Khawaja Questions Bowling Group Denial

That scenario would contradict both the bowling groups own 2021 denial and Khawajas own 4500-word statement which emphatically alleged that Australias bowlers and coaches knew of the ball-tampering plot. Khawaja said Cummins take-down of him had played a significant part in him speaking out. Cummins repeatedly criticised Khawaja in an extraordinary address and pointedly said Usman is a friend but friends are not casual with each others lives and reputations.

Advertisement

At various points throughout his press conference Cummins described Khawajas airing of events from 2018 as vague and flippant in his recent autobiography. He also expressed shock at his former teammates writing that he was passed over to stand in for the banned Steve Smith after the Cape Town Test because they were not ready for a brown Australian cricket captain even as an interim.

Khawaja Withdraws From Media Commitments

Khawaja has been withdrawn from Fox Sports commentary given the tension around the sandpaper scandal and pulled out of several media commitments. He said he had done so to avoid inflaming and feeding the media cycle. I was never expecting him to come out and attack me personally like that attack what I said Khawaja said.

Personally the way he did for so long and just kept going and kept going I have never seen that side of Pat before and that is what just really disappointed me. I will always love Pat. As much as that hurt me and it really did hurt me I am not going to judge him on 70 minutes of a presser that is not who I am going to judge Pat on.

There is plenty of love no matter what. Khawaja made clear that he did not want to see Cummins stripped of the Test captaincy nor he or any teammate face any further sanctions. Khawaja said he had reached out to Cummins in the days leading up to his press conference hoping to find middle ground on the scandal. He claimed he told him I think if we met in the middle we could really just squash this.

Advertisement

Proposed Collective Statement Admits Knowledge

Khawaja has also been in regular contact with Greenberg throughout the saga and recently proposed a collective statement on behalf of the team as a compromise that admitted knowledge of ball-tampering though not necessarily the use of sandpaper itself. We accept knowledge as a team that we knew we were ball tampering by artificially altering the condition of the ball in South Africa in 2018 read the statement Khawaja submitted to Greenberg which he in turn read out on Wednesday.

Whether it was sandpaper or by any other means is irrelevant. We knew what we were doing and we take full responsibility as a team and squad for our actions something we should have done eight years ago.

Furthermore we would like to acknowledge that Steven Smith Cameron Bancroft and David Warner paid an enormous price for the sake of the team for which we are sorry and eternally grateful.