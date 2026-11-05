CJ Hendry opens free Sydney pop-up as resellers profit from limited Juju collectibles

Artist CJ Hendry is hosting the free Juju & Friends activation at Sydney's White Bay Cruise Terminal from November 5 to November 8, where limited-edition collectibles are being resold at steep mark-ups.

Artist CJ Hendry has opened a free pop-up activation in Sydney where some attendees are making a profit by reselling limited-edition collectibles, with the event running at White Bay Cruise Terminal from November 5 to November 8 in partnership with jewellery brand Pandora.

Judging from the empty suitcases wheeled into the Juju & Friends preview event on Wednesday, including by Californian Lawrence Irodistan, the profits could be quite tidy. The South Africa-born, Brisbane-raised, New York-based artist is hosting the free activation, and demand for her Juju collections is high enough that collectors are travelling internationally to attend.

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Resellers Travel International To Attend Event

Irodistan, who hosts livestream auctions online for collectible items including Hendry's popular rabbit-like plush dolls, arrived in Sydney on Tuesday night with two empty suitcases and the clothes on his back. I flew in just for this event, so I can help my community of collectors attain this kind of stuff because obviously not everyone can travel to Australia, and we have a lot of CJ Hendry fans, Irodistan says.

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They will be super stoked to have these in hand, he says. He hosted his first auction on Thursday after filling up his bags as much as possible on Wednesday. In the past, Irodistan has sold Hendry's Juju blind boxes for up to three times the retail price, plus shipping and tax. Factoring in flights and accommodation, Irodistan is not sure if he will break even from this trip.

But Hendry's activation runs from Thursday to Sunday, so he will have time to make multiple purchases before he flies out. Hendry's collections are usually limited edition, each designed exclusively for the specific event or online drop, never to be seen again. If nothing else, showing his customers he can obtain rare and exclusive items is good for Irodistan's brand. He is not alone.

International Resellers Sell Marked Up Merchandise

Days before Hendry's activation opened its doors to the public, an international reseller advertised in a Facebook group that she would be bringing marked-up merchandise from Hong Kong and Singapore to sell to fans outside the Sydney venue. The Facebook group is one of many where thousands of members resell or trade Hendry's collectibles. Hendry designs Juju collections for each in-person event or online drop.

These big Juju plushies, priced at 99 dollars, will not be available for sale by Hendry after Juju & Friends leaves White Bay Cruise Terminal on Sunday. Locals, meanwhile, were advertising personal shopper fees of 60 dollars per customer, or 20 dollar add-ons per item. One eBay listing priced a blind box, sold for 39 dollars at the event, at 100 dollars plus shipping, a mark-up of more than 156 per cent.

Another reseller is flogging an inflatable carry bag, an exclusive design available free with certain purchases at the event, for 403.50 dollars plus shipping. The more accessible price of the collectibles, designed with the assistance of generative AI, has been just as divisive as Hendry's broader practice. But it has allowed her art is for all approach to extend beyond the conceptual.

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While the art that fans can finally afford to get their hands on after a decade of online voyeurism are mass-produced, each Juju collection's unique designs, and a cap on the number of items fans can buy per transaction, increases the meaning to the figurines. That is the bedrock resellers, knowing not every fan can travel to Hendry's pop-ups, rely on.

Hendry Dismisses Resale Market As Uninteresting

A current eBay listing has 10 plush Australian native flowers, sold by Hendry for 5 dollars a stem at a Sydney pop-up in May, priced at 894.70 dollars plus shipping. Does Hendry see that as a threat to her art for the masses ethos? Or to her bottom line? There are a lot of artists who have their work resold, this has been happening for decades, says Hendry.

I just find it a really uninteresting conversation. That is the world we live in, and if that is what people choose to do, great. The real value of her installations, Hendry says, is something resellers cannot provide, and fans cannot buy: soaking in the vibe with like-minded fans and collectors at the event itself. It is priceless.

Behind her, scores of children and their parents squeal and laugh as they play in the giant ball pit, and go down the slide from the top of the giant jumping castle. Especially now in the AI age, you can buy everything online, you can do everything online, you can communicate online, you do not need to leave your house, she says. The only way to be able to experience this is if you come.

Entry is free to Juju & Friends. Held in collaboration with Pandora, it is at Sydney's White Bay Cruise Terminal from November 5 to November 8. Hendry will bring her beloved Flower Shop installations to 14 cities across the world from November, including Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth in December.