Attorneys-General Investigate FIFA over World Cup Ticket Allegations

New York and New Jersey's attorneys-general are probing FIFA's ticketing practices for the 2026 World Cup, following fan complaints about seat map changes and skyrocketing prices.

Fans have expressed concerns that tickets they purchased for the FIFA World Cup 2026 games have been reassigned to less desirable sections of stadiums. In response to these allegations, the attorneys-general of New York and New Jersey have launched an investigation into whether FIFA manipulated stadium seat maps, moving some ticketholders to less favorable seats for eight upcoming matches, including the final.

FIFA has maintained that these changes were made due to high demand from fans. However, the attorneys-general, Jennifer Davenport of New Jersey and Letitia James of New York, have issued subpoenas to FIFA, seeking information about their ticketing practices. The investigation will also explore the soaring prices of tickets and the use of 'variable pricing', with some fans reporting tickets being sold for over $1,000.

The attorneys-general accused FIFA of altering the 'category' of tickets after they had been sold, creating new zones for more in-demand seats. Fans have reported being moved further back from the field than initially believed. The World Cup's chief operating officer, Heimo Schirgi, had previously stated that ticket sales are a crucial revenue stream for FIFA, aiming to optimize both revenue and attendance in the stadiums





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FIFA World Cup 2026 Ticketing Practices Seat Map Changes Soaring Ticket Prices Variable Pricing

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