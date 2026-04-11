Audi A5 Sedan Review: A Modernized Exterior, Questionable Interior

A comprehensive review of the Audi A5 'Sedan', examining its design, interior, and features. The review critiques the materials and functionality of the interior, while also assessing the driving experience and infotainment.

Audi's revised A5, now in its ' Sedan ' guise (though technically a Sportback), faces scrutiny. This model, a replacement for the A4 Sedan and A5 Sportback, distinguishes itself with a five-door liftback design, despite Audi's labeling. It competes with stalwarts like the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. While the exterior presents a modernized aesthetic with a rear influenced by the A7, including a distinctive full-width light bar, the front-end styling is somewhat polarizing.

The test model's Firmament Blue finish is a somber choice, and the vehicle rides on a front-wheel-drive platform, which is a departure from the rear-wheel-drive norm found in its primary rivals. Buyers do have the option of quattro all-wheel drive, but the test model was the base TFSI with front-wheel drive. Audi has simplified its trim level naming, replacing the previous power output based system (e.g., '45 TDI') with the direct power output in kW (e.g., TFSI 150kW). The A5 lineup now consists of the Sedan and Avant wagon, with the coupe and convertible variants discontinued. The sportier S5 model sits above the A5. \The interior of the A5 marks a notable shift, but not necessarily an improvement. While the cabin design is more modern than its predecessor, it appears to suffer from a degradation of material quality and functional usability, particularly in contrast to Audi's former reputation for premium interiors. Soft-touch trim and brushed metallic accents are present, but the 'leather-appointed' upholstery seems to lack significant leather content. A substantial amount of gloss black trim on the center console quickly accumulates dust and fingerprints. The dashboard is accented by hard plastic that creaks when touched, and the 10.9-inch passenger touchscreen also rattles. The passenger display's primary function seems to be for accessing the owner's manual when the driver is using the main touchscreen. The integrated 14.5-inch touchscreen offers neat graphics and shortcut access, although the menu structure requires time to master. Initial setup requires user login and a persistent prompt about mobile data use. The car also defaults to a particular FM radio frequency upon startup, regardless of the previously selected station. \Performance and driving dynamics are critical areas to analyze. While the article doesn't go into detail, the front-wheel-drive platform could influence handling characteristics. The ride quality and overall refinement compared to its competitors would be worth assessing. Audi's decision to discontinue the two-door models could reflect market trends or strategic choices. However, the elimination of these body styles shrinks Audi’s options for potential buyers seeking different options. The simplification of the naming convention, focusing on power output in kW, reflects a broader trend of simplification in the automotive industry, and it could make the model line more transparent to consumers. The absence of details regarding the engine performance, the driving experience, and the infotainment system’s responsiveness means a comprehensive evaluation of the A5 requires more extensive testing and data analysis





7NewsSydney / 🏆 16. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Audi A5 Car Review Sedan Interior Automotive

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Safety review links herb in popular cold and flu supplements with life-threatening anaphylaxisThe TGA says people taking popular cold and flu supplements face the risk of life-threatening anaphylaxis from a herbal ingredient.

Read more »

AFL Review System Under Scrutiny After Blues' Frustrating NightThe AFL's review system is facing criticism following a night of contentious umpiring decisions that hampered Carlton's comeback attempt against their opponents, with several questionable calls and missed throws raising concerns about the application of the rules and the use of the ARC.

Read more »

The Miniature Wife Review: A Wasted Opportunity for Macfadyen and BanksA review of The Miniature Wife, a comedy series starring Matthew Macfadyen and Elizabeth Banks, highlighting its underachievement and missed opportunities for satire and thematic depth. The review criticizes the show's reliance on a screwball comedic approach instead of exploring its promising premise and the potential for social commentary. The review notes a weak plot and underdeveloped characters.

Read more »

Mahler Symphonies 1–9 album review – Bychkov’s set earns a place in a starry pantheonSemyon Bychkov's Mahler symphony cycle with the Czech Philharmonic is meticulously performed and imaginative, deserving a place among the best recordings. The set, including the freshly released symphonies 6-9, showcases Bychkov's nuanced approach, with particular praise for the Sixth, Seventh, and Eighth symphonies. The Czech Philharmonic's woodwind section is especially highlighted.

Read more »

Reich: The Sextets album review – Colin Currie celebrates the minimalist master’s joy of sixThe fourth Reich album for Currie’s specialist ensemble celebrates the composer’s precise patterns with an enjoyably chilled feel and plenty of dynamic niceties

Read more »

Go Gentle by Maria Semple review – a joyfully clever New York romcomA Stoic philosopher navigates midlife in this madcap comedy from the author of Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Read more »